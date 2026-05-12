I Spent Nine Hours (And This Week's Grocery Budget) Making an AI Lego Iran Video And My Brain Is Now Soup
Other men in my demographic spent this week on responsible adult activities. I spent it doing THIS. Send help. Send groceries.
Yesterday Lily messaged me. Hey boss, did you see that Iran lego video has a thousand times more views than anything else on the channel? I had not seen. I checked. She was right. A scrappy little video I had not made, had not edited, had not even bothered to caption properly, was outperforming everything Lily and I had ever produced. The Wise Wolf YouTube channel, after years of sober investigative work, was being carried on the back of a low-resolution legoland propaganda short I had found while eating cereal.
So I figured out the next move pretty quickly. The next move was to make one myself.
The next nine hours of my life were what professionals call “AI video generation,” and what I call “watching my soul get extracted through my GPU one frame at a time.” I spent roughly two hundred dollars in AI tokens, which, if you have never paid for video generation, costs approximately what a small horse costs, except the horse at least produces fertilizer.
Every prompt costs money. Every regeneration costs money. Every “huh that’s not quite right, let me tweak it” costs money. By hour four I was no longer creating video, I was negotiating with a slot machine that spoke broken English and occasionally hallucinated extra fingers. By hour seven I had developed a personal relationship with my error logs. By hour nine my Japanese girlfriend, who is a girl and is my friend and has given me explicit written permission to call her my girlfriend because I do what I want, looked at the final video and said “this is lowkey amazing wolf.”
That is the highest compliment I have received from another human being in 2026, and I am taking it.
So here it is. The video. I am sharing it because I worked too hard not to.
(CLICK THE PLAY BUTTON. IT IS THE ARROW. THE TRIANGLE-SHAPED ARROW. THE ONE THAT HAS BEEN ON EVERY VIDEO DEVICE SINCE 1992. YOU CAN DO IT!)
Then I will wake up and get right back to it. Because I have a horrible life, and apparently that is the brand now.
Watch the video. Or do not. I am too tired to lobby you either way.
Help keep the Wise Wolf howling.
The subscribe button for our Youtube channel is below. It does the thing buttons do. You know what to do. I believe in you. WE believe in you.
you adult just fine. Who else really would spend so much time and money exposing the devils schemes just so we can pray and prepare. If you were my son, I'd put a house on my property (there are already utilities in place) and feed you right. I am currently caring for my 100 yo husband who tried his best to warn anyone who would listen what was coming for the past 50 years. And my brain feels like you describe yours. (I get very little sleep) I often wonder what the people who came and left our church, some very quickly, are thinking now that there is so much physical evidence of the spiritual realm that is trying to take control of this world. Unfortunately , they are probably still asleep, since our phone is not ringing. Keep howling; you encourage me to keep going and not give up.
In all the years of Legos.. I never thought they would someday represent a voice of truth.. o.O
Those little sheets hurt, when you step on them barefoot