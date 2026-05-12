The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Dan Marcella's avatar
Dan Marcella
10h

you adult just fine. Who else really would spend so much time and money exposing the devils schemes just so we can pray and prepare. If you were my son, I'd put a house on my property (there are already utilities in place) and feed you right. I am currently caring for my 100 yo husband who tried his best to warn anyone who would listen what was coming for the past 50 years. And my brain feels like you describe yours. (I get very little sleep) I often wonder what the people who came and left our church, some very quickly, are thinking now that there is so much physical evidence of the spiritual realm that is trying to take control of this world. Unfortunately , they are probably still asleep, since our phone is not ringing. Keep howling; you encourage me to keep going and not give up.

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Avery's avatar
Avery
10h

In all the years of Legos.. I never thought they would someday represent a voice of truth.. o.O

Those little sheets hurt, when you step on them barefoot

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