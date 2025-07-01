The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Rebecca Morean
Jul 1, 2025

This publication has got to be the onion. Honestly, you think libraries are socialist? You think anything that serves the public good is socialist? You think healthcare and wanting healthcare for poor people with socialist? Shame on you if this is true that is I keep thinking this is got to be a parody.

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