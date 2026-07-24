The Wise Wolf

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
8hEdited

What happened to Tesla then is happening exactly that way to me now.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-invention-the-illuminati-does

When the richest man in the world steals your Invention you know you have something to say.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/my-hypersonic-transportation

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The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
7hEdited

Yep....and then John G Trump got his grubby hands on all of Tesla's now, largely suppressed information.

Musk nut huggers make me want to vomit. Zero clue how he was born and bred into his role, to bring Technocracy, Inc. into their lives...and bodies.

No one wants trillionaires.

No one wants to “go to Mars”.

We want clean food and water.

We want nanotech free products.

We want CLEAN AIR.

We want ACTUAL HEALTHcare.

We want all the suppressed cures

We want the suppressed energy technologies.

We want engineered scarcity to STOP.

We want an END to USUARY.

We want OUT of the parasitic Ponzi scheme financial system.

We want an END to pedophiles and NWO psychopaths.

We want a world that’s safe for future generations.

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