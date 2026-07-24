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The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
Jul 24Edited

Yep....and then John G Trump got his grubby hands on all of Tesla's now, largely suppressed information.

Musk nut huggers make me want to vomit. Zero clue how he was born and bred into his role, to bring Technocracy, Inc. into their lives...and bodies.

No one wants trillionaires.

No one wants to “go to Mars”.

We want clean food and water.

We want nanotech free products.

We want CLEAN AIR.

We want ACTUAL HEALTHcare.

We want all the suppressed cures

We want the suppressed energy technologies.

We want engineered scarcity to STOP.

We want an END to USUARY.

We want OUT of the parasitic Ponzi scheme financial system.

We want an END to pedophiles and NWO psychopaths.

We want a world that’s safe for future generations.

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Jeff M's avatar
Jeff M
Jul 24

Thank you for a wonderful article! In 1943, John Trump got to see Tesla's files. Trump was purportedly a member of a top secret government organization sometimes referred to as 'MJ-12.' Publicly, Trump (an MIT professor) was non-plussed about Tesla's papers saying there was 'nothing new in them.' Still, those papers have never been released to the public to this very day. Nothing new, indeed!

I don't know how close John and his nephew, Donald were. If John were inclined to tell Donald about Tesla's 'science projects' I doubt Donald would have showed much interest. Donald was never one for reading books or much interested in science. One thing is for certain, the US military got their hands on those papers and weaponized everything they could. Were it not for the likes of JP Morgan, the world would have had a source of free, clean energy. But alas, THERE'S NO MONEY IN THAT!

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