And yes, the government really did send in Trump’s uncle to go through his papers.

Nikola Tesla got dragged into my comments section yesterday. Some guy turned up to inform me that Elon Musk is the greatest genius since Tesla and I asked him to name 1 thing Musk personally invented that would earn him a seat in that sentence and I told him funding does not count and buying companies does not count and posting does not count and invented means he thought it up HIMSELF and the man came back and told me Musk invented the internet and rockets and robots and AI and that was his whole answer. Musk did not invent any of those things because Musk is not and has NEVER been an ‘inventor’. He’s a businessman that used daddy’s emerald money and his family’s old South African apartheid connections to become the richest man in the world.

And somehow I am the bad guy here?

Naming your car company after Tesla makes you equal to Nikola Tesla about as much as naming my ebike Secretariat gets it into the Kentucky Derby.

The fanboys drool on his bank account and outside that crowd who cares about Musk anyway? Readers of my Technocracy Inc. series already know what Musk’s grandpa Haldeman’s crowd had planned for the rest of us. None of it involved rides to Mars. All of it involves technocratic fascism.

I finally figured out why that comment bothered me so much. The thing sat stuck in my teeth all day before the answer landed. Millions of people bought into the propaganda bullshit and never learned to tell a man who invents things from a man who buys the men who invent things and that gap is the most important economic fact of your life. The proof of the gap died broke in 1943.

You are about to spend 15 minutes with his ghost.

Tesla died alone in a New York hotel room in January of 1943 and he could not even pay for the room. He was 86 years old and his whole estate came to papers and debts and birdseed. Now stop and look around whatever room you are sitting in. The light burning over your head runs on alternating current and Nikola Tesla invented that. That hum in your kitchen right now is an induction motor and Tesla invented that too. Your phone is talking to a tower on radio waves this very second and the United States Supreme Court ruled that radio belongs to Tesla.

One man built the room you are sitting in. The men who built empires out of his brain lit their cigars with money that could have kept that man comfortable forever. They decided he was not worth the match.

He got robbed for 60 straight years. That is what the life of a real genius inventor looks like and I want you to see all of it.

American Humor Costs $50,000

The strife over Nikola Tesla started before he was an hour old. Midnight, the summer of 1856, a mountain village in the Balkans, and a lightning storm going at the sky like it held a grudge. The midwife decided the weather meant something and told his mother she had delivered a child of the storm. His mother told her she had it backwards. Her boy would be a child of light.

Understand what kind of brain we are dealing with here. As a schoolboy he ran integral calculus in his head so fast his teachers called him a cheat. As a grown engineer he could build a machine inside his skull, run it there for weeks, walk around the thing, and check the imaginary bearings for wear. I lose my keys in a 2 room apartment. That brain sailed into New York harbor in 1884 carrying the entire electrical future and about 4 cents in cash. Somebody on the crossing had stolen his wallet and his ticket. The universe was clearing its throat.

The one letter of introduction Tesla carried across the ocean was addressed to Thomas Edison. Edison stuck the strange Serbian on the repair bench and found out fast that the man could outwork the entire shop, so he floated an offer. Redesign my dynamos top to bottom and there is $50,000 in it for you. That was several lifetimes of wages and Tesla went at the job like a man possessed and delivered the whole thing and then asked for his money. You know what Edison told him? Tesla you do not understand our American humor. A year of 18 hour days and the punchline was that the prize never existed. Edison tried to smooth it over with a $10 a week raise and Tesla grabbed his hat and quit that same day. The man spoke 8 languages and had read pretty much everything ever printed about electricity but sure, the joke was where his education fell short.

Quitting felt like dignity to him and dignity was the whole entire point of walking out. The walk-out cost him every cent he had. Every cent went and the dignity stayed for about as long as dignity ever stays. Edison robbed him and Edison turned out to be merely the most FAMOUS man who would ever rob him. The truly hungry ones smelled him inside a month.

The Smartest Ditch Digger in New York

The lamps sold and the money poured in. Tesla Electric Light and Manufacturing ran exactly the way it was supposed to run. Then 1886 arrived and the investors shoved him out. They kept his patents and they settled his share in stock certificates worth less than the ink dried on them. The setup had worked the way every setup works. A pack of investors built the whole company around his arc lighting patents and hung his own name over the door and let him believe the name up there meant something. Flattery rode out front and the paperwork waited underneath and takers always come exactly that way. Edison had only stolen a promise from him. These men took his name off his own door and then they kept the door.

An actual stock certificate from Tesla Electric Light and Manufacturing, made out to Robert Lane, one of the 2 investors who shoved Tesla out of his own company, and the paper was worth more to them than it ever was to him.

Now feel that winter with him for a minute. The man carrying the operating system of the 20th century around in his skull stood in frozen mud with a shovel and dug utility trenches across New York and the pay was $2 a day. The same hands that had already sketched the induction motor were blistering AND BLEEDING on a wooden handle. Some of those trenches even carried cable for Edison. The guy who had cheated him out of a fortune.

Tesla wrote later that his fine education felt like a mockery to him that winter and I believe him. The investors who robbed him slept like babies the whole time and of course they did because sleeping well is the one talent men like that truly own. Tesla could pull machines out of thin air and they could not and so they did the single thing they knew how to do and took what he made.

There are men who build and there are men who take from the men who build.

The takers have run this planet since Cain and not one of them has ever lost a wink of sleep over it.

Stay down in that trench one more minute because the strangest hinge in this entire story stood right there in the frozen mud and it wore a foreman’s coat. Tesla’s ditch boss had been listening to his laborer go on about alternating current between shovel loads and the boss decided he was hearing genius and not frostbite.

History never even bothered to keep the man’s name. But the boss knew a man at Western Union and the man at Western Union had money. Inside 2 years the ditch digger stood on a stage in front of the engineering elite of America and he laid out the complete polyphase system and Moses coming down the mountain had nothing on him.

George Westinghouse sat in that audience. Westinghouse ran arithmetic through the entire lecture and the $2 a day man was about to sign the richest royalty deal in industrial history.

The Contract He Tore Up With His Own Hands

Tesla would collect $2.50 for every horsepower of alternating current capacity ever sold anywhere by anybody and that clause still makes my hands shake. Every motor and every generator and every dam and every factory FOREVER. Westinghouse had already paid roughly $60,000 in cash and stock and the entire electric age was about to route through his patents and this time the deal was down on paper and for the first time in his life the genius held a winning hand and the whole world was the pot.

Edison understood exactly what that clause meant and that explains how gracefully he took the loss.

By gracefully I mean he ran a terror campaign about the killer current and electrocuted stray dogs in front of reporters and called it science and helped steer the first electric chair onto Westinghouse current so the papers would marry the brand to death.

Imagine hating a rival so much that you cook a man alive as a marketing strategy. None of it worked on the public. Tesla and Westinghouse lit the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair like a jewelry box and then chained Niagara Falls itself in 1896 and the current war was over. Your wall outlet is the trophy and it has been ever since.

Then the bankers arrived and mind the timing because they arrived the exact moment the hand turned good. Westinghouse had overextended his company and a merger sat on the table in 1891 and the money men behind the merger said the Tesla royalty dies or the company does. Westinghouse rode to New York and told Tesla the truth to his face and you have to hand him that much. Put yourself in Tesla’s chair for a second because the only industrialist who ever believed in you is asking you to hand back the largest fortune any human being has ever been owed and the paper sits right there between you.

Tesla remembered the faith and forgot the math. He tore the royalty contract up with his own 2 hands and he ripped up the horsepower clause like a parking ticket. One period estimate put the money he walked away from around $12 million by the mid 1890s, and run that royalty forward through a century where every machine on the planet pays it and the number quits being money and turns into weather. Westinghouse bought the patents outright in 1897 and the whole price came to two hundred grand and that was the end of it.

Keep the count going with me because the count has 3 takers on it by now. Edison took a promise off him. The investors took a company off him. The bankers took a fortune off him and the fortune ran so large that human arithmetic gives up on the number and the bankers never even had to shake his hand to get any of it. Exactly one rung sat above the banks. Tesla carried his buyout money straight up to that rung and knocked on the tallest door in America.

J.P. Morgan Would Like to Know Where the Meter Goes

The door belonged to J.P. Morgan and Morgan said yes at first. He put up $150,000 for a transmission tower at Wardenclyffe on Long Island because he smelled a monopoly on transatlantic messages. Radio already belonged to Tesla and I mean that literally. He was pushing signals through the empty air in the 1890s before Marconi ever had a working set. What Morgan did not know was that his inventor was quietly building toward something far past telegrams. Tesla wanted wireless power for the entire human race and he wanted it FREE. Power out of the sky like rain. Every home on earth lit for nothing.

Morgan and Tesla clashed viciously for years.

Legend has Morgan asking one question about the whole setup. Where does the meter go on a system like that. The quote is probably folklore but the funding cut was real as a heart attack. Once Morgan walked no financier in America would touch a machine that made power nobody could bill and why would they when nobody has ever worked out how to invoice the sky. Then the vultures got their turn. The patent office reversed itself in 1904 and handed radio to Marconi and it never explained why. It surely did not hurt that Marconi’s backers included Edison and Andrew Carnegie. By 1909 Marconi was collecting a Nobel Prize for inventing the thing Tesla invented.

The story goes Tesla just shrugged and said Marconi is a good fellow and let him continue because the man is using 17 of my patents. The tower rusted on Long Island until 1917 and then they dynamited it and they sold the metal for scrap and the scrap money went toward Tesla’s back bill at the Waldorf Astoria, so a machine built to light the whole human race for free ended its life as a partial payment on a hotel tab.

No banker in the country would return his calls anymore. He had no lab and he had no tower. The money men had counted on exactly that squeeze. Cut the check and the visions switch off. That was the whole theory they ran on. The theory got one thing wrong. The visions never quit and never slowed. They still came in at full voltage and they just had nowhere left to land, so the machines started pouring out of his mouth instead and America slowly stopped filing him under inventor and America started filing him under entertainment.

If you enjoy this little dive into the ocean of Tesla’s mind, how about clicking that share button so others can read it? Share

The Earthquake Machine and Other Light Hobbies

The walls shook and the dishes danced 3 buildings away and the neighbors called the police on the wizard again. Back in 1898 he had clamped a small mechanical oscillator to a support beam in his Houston Street lab and he went hunting for the building’s resonant frequency and he found it. By Tesla’s own telling lower Manhattan is still standing for exactly 1 reason and the reason is that he took a sledgehammer to his own machine before things went any further. He mused afterward that the same principle could crack the earth open like an apple.

The schematic diagram of Tesla’s earthquake machine.

That same year he steered a radio controlled boat around a tank at Madison Square Garden and the smartest crowd in New York stood there and stared at the first remote control in human history and the leading theory they came up with was MONKEY. Their explanation was a trained monkey and the monkey was supposedly hidden in the hull. Grover Cleveland had just left office. Your Roomba’s great grandfather paddled around Manhattan a full decade before the Model T.

He demanded hotel rooms with numbers divisible by 3 and he polished his silverware with exactly 18 napkins and he calculated the cubic volume of his soup before he would eat it, and now stack those compulsions on top of the Mars signals he reported out at his Colorado Springs station and the thoughts he talked about photographing on film and the Teleforce particle beam he unveiled in his old age and claimed could drop 10,000 enemy planes at 250 miles and the papers named that one the death ray and every government he shopped it to passed.

When money backed him that lunacy turned into Niagara and when money starved him it turned into headlines so the newspapers looked at the whole picture and saw a marvelous old eccentric good for one story every birthday and the man held around 300 patents and by 1935 he was a party act and the birthday press conferences kept coming every January and every year the room got smaller and cheaper until the room was 3327.

Room 3327

The tux was still on him and the pigeons covered him from head to shoulder. That is where they found the guest of honor. He had vanished partway through his own ceremony and somebody finally tracked him down behind the New York Public Library. The ceremony itself was the establishment tossing him 1 bone on the way down and God must have written the gag himself. In 1917 the engineering societies granted Tesla their highest honor and they named the award the Edison Medal. They named it after the humor guy.

The white pigeon died in his room one night and he told friends a light had gone out of his life and that was his mother’s word from the night he was born and he knew it, and the pigeons were the whole last act if we are being honest because the man who used to trade stories with Mark Twain over dinner at Delmonico’s now drifted from hotel to hotel a step ahead of unpaid bills and that bird was his dearest companion on this earth and he had nursed her in his own room on an unemployed inventor’s budget. In 1934 the Westinghouse Corporation started slipping him $125 a month and called it a consulting fee and nobody at Westinghouse ever once picked up the phone and asked him for advice, so it was hush money for the man whose torn up contract built their company and that company was worth hundreds of millions and it budgeted its founding genius about 4 bucks a day and he lived on that for 9 years. A cab knocked him down in 1937 on his nightly walk to feed the birds and he refused a doctor and the man who chained Niagara never came all the way back from a fender.

More than 2,000 people packed the Cathedral of St. John the Divine for the funeral and the richest men in America could fill a church for Tesla and they just never worked out how to pay him. That crowd came at the very end. The coroner ruled the great heart had quit sometime the night before. A maid named Alice Monaghan let herself in on the morning of January 8 and she found him. Housekeeping had honored the sign for 3 days by then. The sign said do not disturb and he hung it on the door of room 3327 on January 5 of 1943. Nobody on earth wondered where he was.

I made you a promise at the top of this piece. Each hand in his pocket would be bigger than the last one and the final hand would not belong to a man at all. That promise comes due right now. Every taker before this one had a single thing in common. Every one of them at least waited until the man owned something. The last taker did not even wait for the funeral. Within hours of his death it let itself into room 3327 and this one carried a flag.

Then They Sent In Trump’s Uncle

Catch the name of that office and catch it good because the Office of Alien Property existed to seize property from enemy foreigners and Tesla had been a naturalized American citizen since 1891 and still the FBI opened a file and that office seized around 80 trunks of papers and notebooks and equipment and so the federal government confiscated a citizen’s entire life work under a law that did not apply to him and it did this in the middle of a war and precisely nobody ever answered for it and readers of my Flock piece already know that move and that move never goes out of style because the paperwork always gets invented after the theft and never before it.

John G. Trump

Washington needed an expert to tell them what they had grabbed and yes the rumor you have heard is true and the truth runs stranger than the internet version. The man they picked was an MIT electrical engineer attached to the National Defense Research Committee and his name was John G. Trump and that John G. Trump was Donald Trump’s uncle. I checked it 3 different ways because it smells like something a chain email invented but no it sits right there in the FBI’s own declassified file. He was never an agent kicking the door in. He was the government’s hand picked scientific judge and he spent 3 whole days on 80 trunks and he ruled that Tesla’s last 15 years were speculative and philosophical and somewhat promotional and held nothing of significant value to the country.

Tesla’s own nephew had told a New York court that cataloguing those papers properly would take years. The government skimmed a genius over a long weekend and declared the wizard empty and then it microfilmed every single page and sat on the trunks for another decade anyway and that is a strange amount of effort to spend on an empty box but what do I know.

A dead Tesla meant the government owed Marconi nothing. The Supreme Court restored Tesla’s radio priority in June of 1943. He had been dead 5 months by then. The Marconi Company was suing the US government for patent infringement at that very moment and the ruling landed square in the middle of that suit, so the vindication finally came and even the vindication had a billing address and anybody who traced the money could see why the court moved when it moved. His justice showed up at the exact moment it was useful on somebody else’s balance sheet. It did not show up one moment before that.

They even found a way to cheat Tesla’s ghost.

The trunks finally shipped over in 1952 and Tesla’s ashes sit in Belgrade today inside a gold plated sphere and the museum there keeps his papers too. The sphere was his favorite shape and after everything you just read the man at least deserves his favorite shape. So go settle the midwife’s bet yourself. The storm took his money and his patents and his tower and his royalties and finally his trunks. Then walk over and hit the light switch on your own wall and watch who actually won.

Thousands of regular readers chip in a few bucks each and that is the whole engine behind the Wise Wolf. No banker alive can ever sit me down and explain which of my contracts needs tearing up. Tesla went the other way and he financed his life’s work by trusting rich men and you have now read the complete performance review of that strategy. I run on the opposite model on purpose.

If a fraction of you went paid then Lily could come home from summer camp. She supervises lanyard production out there and the woman holds an actual journalism degree. I could also finally swap the ebike for that newsvan and I solemnly swear to use the van better than J.P. Morgan would have. No dogs will be electrocuted and unlike Edison I actually keep my promises.

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