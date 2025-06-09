Hey,

It’s been some time since we shared any financial insights or recommendations — and seeing as this is, after all, a financial newsletter, it felt like the right time to highlight something we’ve been personally following with great interest. Over the last several months, we’ve come across a standout publication that consistently delivers sharp analysis, actionable ideas, and deep value for investors who are serious about growing and protecting their wealth.

That publication is The Money Machine Newsletter — and we wanted to take a moment to share why we believe it's worth your attention.

It’s designed to help you become a smarter, independent investor with two things:

Market-beating stocks in a 5-min read. Picked by elite traders. Delivered weekly to your inbox pre-market. Market, investing, and business insights from insiders and experts outside the mainstream media.

You won’t find the same watered down stock picks like other services. Nor will you find the same regurgitated mainstream media information here.

I’ll let Money Machine Newsletter take it from here…

Made with AI by Offbeat Alpha

This week’s market, investing, and business insights from insiders and experts outside the mainstream media:

The next $26T wave is approaching. Today it’s a lab toy. Tomorrow, a $72B shift. THIS stock is a gas toll empire. The quiet middle is starting to win BIG.

And more. Let’s get to it!

Top Insights of the Week

1. 🌊 Nothing Stops THIS $26 Trillion Wave

Marc Andreessen just made his boldest bet yet… on humanoid robots . He says they’ll be bigger than the internet. A $26T industry. With billions of robots doing real-world work—cleaning homes, building cars, helping doctors.

AI is getting a body… it’s stepping out of the browser and into the real world. Literally. Andreessen calls this “embodied AI.” But the U.S. must move—fast. Marc’s warning? If America doesn’t build these robots first, China will.

China’s already pouring billions into AI + robotics. Their “Made in China 2025” plan is no joke. It includes building millions of robots and controlling the global robot supply chain.

The fear? If the U.S. doesn’t act, we’ll be buying our robots—and our future—from someone else. Marc’s push is simple… Build “alien dreadnought” factories—fully automated production lines. Not old-school assembly. High-tech. Scalable. American-made.

2. 🧠 AI’s Next Brain

3. ⛽️ A Gas Toll Empire

Most energy companies gamble on oil prices. Cheniere (NYSE: LNG) doesn’t. They don’t drill. They don’t speculate. They ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) across oceans — and get paid like clockwork … Cheniere runs the biggest LNG export terminals in the U.S. Think toll roads for gas. Every molecule that passes through? They clip the ticket. And the best part? 90% of sales are locked in with long-term contracts — 15 to 20 years — with giants like BASF and Equinor. That means steady cash, even if prices swing. LNG demand is soaring — up 26.8% a year through 2033. Asia and Europe can’t build fast enough. And 20% of U.S. exports? Cheniere handles them. Big things are coming… Corpus Christi Stage 3 goes live soon… Sabine Pass expansion is next… That’s 30M+ tonnes of extra capacity.

Q1 snapshot: $5.4B revenue (up 28%) $1.9B EBITDA $1.3B in free cash flow $350M in buybacks $0.50 dividend Yes, there’s $27B in debt. But they’re managing it — paying it down and refinancing.

Risks… Global supply glut EPA regulation Two megaprojects at once (Corpus Christi Stage 3 and Sabine Pass expansion) Debt always needs watching

Become a premium subscriber and get alerted when this stock triggers our setup for entry point, target price, and stop loss.

Top 3 Charts of the Week

1. 😳 Hybrid Sales Hit New Highs

1 in 8 cars sold in the U.S. is now a hybrid . That’s more than full-electric cars, which are losing steam. Toyota’s bet on hybrids is paying off.

EV hype is cooling. Only 7.1% of new cars are fully electric . Hybrids are quietly winning — they’re cheaper, simpler, and fit how most people actually drive.

Gas cars still dominate in the U.S.—78% of all sales. Tesla is losing steam, with Q1 sales down 13% to 336,681 cars. Meanwhile, Toyota stays on top, selling 10.8M cars last year. Just 1% were fully electric, 40% were hybrids.

2. 📈 ChatGPT Traffic Has Overtaken Wikipedia

ChatGPT just passed Wikipedia in U.S. web traffic , hitting 780M (according to Similarweb) visits in April — a 14% jump from March. Americans are visiting ChatGPT about 14 times each on average.

People aren’t just trying ChatGPT — they’re sticking around. It's becoming the go-to place for quick answers, even more than Wikipedia.

3. 💰 The World's Most Valuable Startups

Startups worth $1B used to be rare. Now there are over 1,283 unicorns, with 705 in the U.S. Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, just joined the $100B+ “hectocorn” club.

The bar keeps rising. Unicorns are normal now. Investors are chasing even bigger bets. xAI is only 2 years old, yet it’s already worth $113B, making it the 4th biggest startup on Earth.

Join 6,000+ self-directed investors who have already placed themselves on the path to greater wealth by making $500, $1,000, $2,000, $3,000, or more every month with Money Machine Newsletter’s trade ideas.

See you in there!

Best,

Money Machine Newsletter

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