You may have noticed I haven’t written in a few days. Turns out I have been busy, just not with words — I made a video game where you play as two FBI agents shredding Epstein files and it is more fun than that it has any legal right to be. This is my story.

Last week, I wrote a few articles about the Lindsay Clancy situation. I regret doing it. Apparently a shocking number of my readers are pro-child murder, which is not a sentence I expected to type this week, and also not the response I was hoping for.

Our readership went from about 25,000 people per article to less than 3,000 just like that. Lily could not believe it. She thought we were finally on the ‘up and up ’ and she was going to end up with a full-time job working for me. I guess that isn’t how things go though.

Naturally, I decided the correct move was a nice relaxing vacation, except relaxing costs money and so does the health insurance standing between me and an early death , and a self-employed plan runs about 1500 bucks a month which is WAY more than I bring home after paying Lily and my motel rent.

(I have no idea how I am supposed to afford healthcare. I can barely afford to eat.)

A vacation for a poor person who writes under the name The Wise Wolf is not a beach, it is a motel room and an 80s comedy movie marathon and it turns out even that is hard to enjoy when you feel sick constantly.

Totally off-topic but I wanted to say that the motel I live in is kinda creepy. (I also like tricycles.)

So instead of ‘vacationing’ I did what any reasonable person does under stress which is read a deeply upsetting article about the FBI allegedly shredding the worst of the Epstein files before the public releases and I could not let it go. I kept asking myself why would the government be protecting these people.

Then it dawned on me.

If people really understood how sick these men are, I realized, the federal government would not survive the week.

That spiral somehow produced a video game styled after the janky Atari cartridges my dad had when I was a kid, since I doubted I had the talent to build a modern one, and it turned out genuinely fun anyway.

Yes, this is the actual game I made. I know, I have problems.

It’s free for the Wise Wolf pack and comes complete with an old school arcade leaderboard so everyone can see exactly how good you are at shredding federal paperwork. And BONUS: I did not build in a profanity filter, mostly out of respect for the sacred tradition of typing ASS into a high score screen while your mom yelled that dinner was getting cold. It ‘should’ also work on your phone. (Fun Fact: ‘should’ was in parentheses because I have no idea if it WILL actually work since I do not own a working cellphone.)

If it doesn’t work on your phone make sure to yell at me in the comments.

Anyways, enough talk — the game link is the banner below.

Play it, share it, and upgrade to paid if you can spare it.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling.

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