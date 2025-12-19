Christmas morning in America looks like a Norman Rockwell painting come to life. The kids are already awake at six, dragging their bleary-eyed parents down the stairs to the living room where a mountain of wrapped presents sits beneath a glowing evergreen tree. Dad pours coffee while Mom pulls out her phone to capture the chaos of shredded wrapping paper and squealing children. The tree stands sentinel in the corner, draped in twinkling lights, and at its peak, a golden angel spreads her wings over the whole scene like a benediction. This is the most wonderful time of the year. This is what wholesome looks like. This is, we are told, a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Except almost none of it has anything to do with Jesus Christ, and the parts that do were grafted onto something much older and much darker.

That angel on your tree? Those lights wrapped around the branches? That jolly omniscient man your children are taught to believe in? Every single one of these traditions tra…