Well, it looks like RFK Jr. is in league with the same money cult that murdered his father and uncle at this point. What can ya do?

Susan is a 68-year-old retiree who taught Sunday school for forty years. Last month her pension administrator informed her that healthcare benefits would be terminated unless she began wearing a device that monitors her body twenty-four hours a day. Her friends were all doing it. Her husband insisted it was for her own good. But Susan isn’t an idiot.

She had no idea what this device was really doing. As a lifelong Christian who spent four decades teaching children about faith, the whole thing gave her serious mark of the beast vibes. But Susan has a heart condition. She cannot afford treatment without government-assisted healthcare. She caved in and wore the device.

A few months later she started noticing ads on her phone and smart TV tailored to her specific health problems. Products she’d never searched for. Medications matching conditions she’d never discussed online. Her own body was being spied on by the government to make corporations money.

She refused to wear it. She lost her benefits. One month later she died of a heart attack after being refused treatment at her local hospital.

Sound crazy? It won’t after you read this article.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just announced that HHS is launching one of the biggest marketing campaigns in its history to get every American wearing a device that constantly monitors biological data. Half a billion dollars of your tax money to convince you to voluntarily hand over the most intimate information about your body to companies that will treat it as “consumer data” with zero HIPAA protection.

This isn’t about your health. This is about turning your body into an asset in a surveillance economy run by Silicon Valley billionaires who’ve spent decades building infrastructure to monetize and control human behavior at scale.

The Company Named After Satan’s Communication Device

Peter Thiel founded Palantir Technologies in 2003 with CIA seed money. He named it after the seeing stones from Lord of the Rings. You need to understand what those stones were. In Tolkien’s universe, the palantíri were created by the elves as tools of communication and sight. Saruman used one to communicate with Sauron - the corrupted Maia who rebelled against the Valar, Middle Earth’s equivalent of Lucifer’s rebellion against God. A powerful angelic being who decided to reject divine authority and dominate creation through control and surveillance.

You don’t name your surveillance company after a tool used to communicate with the literary equivalent of Satan unless you have some deeply warped ideas about power and control. Thiel recently held a private seminar on the Antichrist. This isn’t speculation. This is documented fact about a man whose company now has contracts with HHS, CDC, and NIH to aggregate and analyze American health data.

Palantir’s entire business model is connecting dots across massive datasets to predict and control behavior. They built software that tracks ICE deportations, analyzes battlefield intelligence, and monitors domestic protest movements. The company’s chief medical officer openly discusses aggregating data from “implantables, continuous glucose monitors and wearables” alongside electronic health records to create comprehensive health profiles.

When RFK Jr. talks about getting every American wearing a biosensor, Palantir is the company analyzing every heartbeat, every glucose spike, every stress response you have throughout the day.

Thiel explicitly advocates for what he calls “definite optimism” - using technology to escape democratic limitations. He funds seasteading projects to create autonomous zones outside government control. He supports “charter cities” with experimental governance. He’s on record saying surveillance technology is necessary to fight terrorism even if it operates beyond normal legal constraints.

His company proved this in Chicago during the 2012 NATO protests. Palantir’s software monitored over 20,000 tweets per hour, flagging posts with words like “protest” or expressing “negative sentiment.” The system combined social media with 911 calls, arrest records, and real-time police deployment to predict where demonstrations might occur.

Oracle was so proud of this work they packaged it as a sales pitch for the Chinese government. Oracle created a presentation titled “Construct a Public Security Data Analysis Engine Using an Oracle Big Data Solution” showing Chinese authorities how to use the exact same tools deployed in Chicago. That’s how China built their social credit system. American surveillance technology sold to a communist dictatorship by a company that started as a CIA project.

Oracle acquired Cerner for $28 billion, giving them control over massive amounts of American medical data. In January 2025, hackers breached Oracle’s health servers and stole patient data for over 400,000 people including Social Security numbers and complete medical histories. Oracle initially denied the breach even happened. Patients waited 90 days before they could act to protect their stolen information.

That was data protected by HIPAA. The wearable biosensor data being pushed right now has zero such protection. When you wear a consumer device, everything it records becomes “consumer data” subject only to terms of service that companies write themselves and change at will. Apple’s privacy policy already states they can share your health data for “national security or law enforcement purposes.”

Palantir helped build China’s social credit system. Palantir tracks ICE deportations. Palantir analyzes battlefield intelligence. They’re not going to use real-time biological data from millions of Americans to “help people make better food choices.”

The World Economic Forum’s Fourth Industrial Revolution

Klaus Schwab has been explicit about this for years. The World Economic Forum published an article in 2020 titled “Tracking how our bodies work could change our lives” explaining we’re entering the era of the “Internet of Bodies” where data is “collected via a range of devices that can be implanted, swallowed, or worn.”

Schwab wrote in his 2017 book “The Fourth Industrial Revolution” that “any package, pallet or container can now be equipped with a sensor, transmitter or radio frequency identification tag” to track movement through supply chains. Then he added that “in the near future, similar monitoring systems will also be applied to the movement and tracking of people.”

The founder of the World Economic Forum explicitly stated that humans will be tracked the same way we track packages. Not as citizens with rights. As inventory in a supply chain.

WEF advisor Yuval Harari calls this creating “hackable humans.” In a 2020 presentation he described the endgame clearly. “Just imagine North Korea in 20 years where everybody has to wear a biometric bracelet which constantly monitors your blood pressure, your heart rate, your brain activity 24 hours a day. You listen to a speech on the radio by the ‘Great Leader’ and they know what you actually feel. You can clap your hands and smile, but if you’re angry, they know you’ll be in the gulag tomorrow morning.”

The WEF published a 2022 article arguing that “chip implants may sound scary” but “they form part of a natural evolution that wearables once underwent.” The article suggests parents might find “solid, rational reasons” to implant tracking chips in their children.

These are published WEF documents explaining their vision for humanity’s future. What Schwab calls the “fusion of our physical, digital, and biological identities.” This isn’t conspiracy theory. This is their publicly stated agenda.

Trump’s CDC director nominee previously worked at ARPA-H, the government agency investing heavily in wearable and biometric technologies. Palantir controls data infrastructure across HHS, CDC, and NIH. The new administration is pushing Google and Amazon health tracking integration. This is a biometric gold rush.

Europe’s wearable medical devices market is projected to grow from $11.41 billion in 2024 to $37.4 billion by 2033. The UK’s NHS nearly gave Palantir a £480 million contract for their “federated data platform” to consolidate patient data across different trusts. Germany, the Netherlands, and Nordic countries are pioneering “medical-grade wearables” that go far beyond basic fitness tracking. The WHO just reaffirmed its global strategy to boost use of digital health tools as part of “universal health coverage.”

China already implemented the social credit system using exactly this kind of biological monitoring combined with digital tracking. The system determines whether citizens can buy train tickets, enroll children in good schools, or access certain services based on real-time monitoring of behavior and biology. This is the model being exported globally.

The Corruption Machine

Casey Means, Trump’s nominee for Surgeon General, co-founded Levels - a company valued at $300 million that sells glucose monitoring subscriptions to healthy people for $199 per month. Her brother Calley Means co-founded TruMed, which helps people use health savings accounts to buy wellness products including fitness wearables.

Calley Means is RFK Jr.’s top adviser. He was hired as a special government employee at HHS in March 2025. He’s been traveling the country attacking the FDA as “a sock puppet of industry” and calling the American Medical Association “a pharma lobbying group” while simultaneously running a company that directly profits from the exact policies he’s helping implement. That is illegal but who cares? America is ran by billionaires now.

When RFK Jr. testified before Congress about wearables, he specifically mentioned glucose monitoring - the exact product Casey Means’ company sells. He pitched an $80 wearable as an alternative to $1,300 monthly Ozempic prescriptions. Levels charges $199 per month for glucose monitoring that research shows provides little to no health benefit for people without diabetes.

RFK Jr. promoted Calley Means’ company on his own podcast in 2024. Casey Means was RFK’s campaign adviser before becoming Surgeon General nominee. Both siblings are investors in Function Health, a company co-founded by Dr. Mark Hyman - who is himself an investor in TruMed and sells supplements through their platform.

This is a closed loop of financial interests masquerading as a public health campaign. Congressmen Jake Auchincloss and Senator Adam Schiff sent letters demanding answers about these conflicts of interest. The administration hasn’t responded.

RFK initially said he wanted “every American wearing a wearable within four years.” After backlash from his own MAHA supporters he walked it back, claiming he just wants the technology “universally available” and won’t mandate it. Half a billion dollars is being spent to make biosurveillance look appealing. States wanting rural health funding must spend the majority on wearables and remote monitoring instead of actual healthcare infrastructure.

Traditional healthcare is being systematically defunded while surveillance technology gets massive investment. HHS redirected $500 million from COVID-19 vaccine research to a single influenza project. The 2026 budget slashed NIH funding by 40%, cut CDC by half, and reduced FDA by 40%. Over 20,000 healthcare workers were fired or forced into retirement.

Wearables get half a billion dollars in advertising. States wanting federal health money have to prioritize biosensors over doctors and hospitals. That’s not healthcare reform. That’s infrastructure replacement. They’re not making healthcare better. They’re replacing it with a control grid that looks like healthcare but functions as surveillance.

What This Actually Means

Your consumer smartwatch collects data that mostly stays on your device or goes to Apple or Samsung. It’s not automatically integrated with your health records, your insurance company, your employer’s wellness program, government health databases, and Palantir’s analysis engines.

That’s what this infrastructure builds. A system where your biological data flows continuously into centralized databases analyzed by AI systems designed to predict and modify behavior. John Hancock already bases insurance premiums partly on wearable data. Employers implement “voluntary” wellness programs that save you money if you share your biology but cost you hundreds extra per year if you don’t.

When privacy costs money and surveillance offers discounts, the choice stops being voluntary.

The devices being pushed go far beyond step counting. Continuous glucose monitors. Heart rate variability analysis. Stress hormone tracking. Sleep pattern analysis. Blood oxygen saturation. Respiratory rate. Body temperature. GPS location. All monitored 24/7 and fed into databases that correlate your biology with your location, your social connections, your financial transactions, your online activity.

Palantir specializes in exactly this kind of multi-source data integration. Heart rate variability patterns indicate whether someone is likely to quit their job, become politically active, or experience mental health issues. Sleep disruption combined with location data suggests relationship problems or financial stress. The technology to predict behavior from biological signals already exists. What’s being built now is the infrastructure to collect that data at population scale.

China’s social credit system didn’t start with facial recognition cameras on every corner. It started with “smart cities” and “digital identity” and “convenient payment systems.” It evolved into comprehensive surveillance where your social credit score determines access to services.

Imagine that system with real-time biological data. Harari already described it. When authorities can monitor not just what you say and do but what your body is feeling moment by moment, thought crime becomes enforceable. Not because they read your mind but because they read your heartbeat.

Your heart rate spikes when you read about government overreach? Flagged. Your sleep patterns change after attending a protest? Noted. Your stress hormones increase when certain politicians speak? Added to your profile.

The infrastructure for this exists now. Palantir built it for battlefield use and law enforcement. Oracle proved it works for tracking protests. China demonstrated it scales to billions of people. What’s missing is the biological data stream to make it complete. That’s what the wearables campaign provides.

Insurance companies will use it for “behavioral underwriting” - charging you more if you won’t share your biology. Employers will implement it through “wellness programs” that are technically voluntary but practically mandatory. Eventually access to healthcare itself gets conditioned on participation. Not wearing a biosensor marks you as suspicious. Why would you refuse unless you have something to hide?

The COVID-19 pandemic was a beta test for this system. Contact tracing apps. Digital vaccine passports. Location tracking to enforce quarantines. Temporary measures that created infrastructure for permanent surveillance. In Singapore, health data collected for contact tracing was repurposed for criminal investigations. In Israel, location data from COVID apps monitored political dissidents.

The biosurveillance infrastructure being built now won’t disappear. It will find new justifications. New emergencies. New reasons why we need real-time monitoring of the population for our own safety.

Trump’s Role

Trump nominated Casey Means for Surgeon General knowing she runs a wearables company. He allowed Calley Means to work as a special government employee at HHS while running TruMed. He appointed Susan Monarez to run CDC despite her ties to wearables investment. His administration is pushing Google and Amazon health tracking integration.

Peter Thiel - the man behind Palantir who holds seminars on the Antichrist and named his surveillance company after a tool for communicating with Tolkien’s Satan - was Trump’s early backer in 2016 and remained influential in his circle. Thiel chairs the company that builds surveillance infrastructure for ICE, the Pentagon, and intelligence agencies. That same company now has contracts across HHS, CDC, and NIH under Trump’s administration.

Either Trump doesn’t understand what’s being built, or he does and approves. Neither option is comforting.

The rhetoric about “making America healthy again” provides cover for infrastructure that has nothing to do with health and everything to do with control. The people designing this system aren’t interested in your wellness. They’re interested in data. In prediction. In the ability to modify behavior at scale.

Within a few years, getting decent health insurance might require sharing real-time biological data. Employers will implement “voluntary” wellness programs that cost you hundreds extra per month if you don’t participate. Accessing government healthcare programs could be conditioned on biosensor use.

Your biological data will be aggregated in databases analyzed by companies with documented ties to surveillance operations. AI systems will predict your behavior based on your heart rate variability, sleep patterns, and stress responses. Your biology becomes part of your permanent profile alongside your credit history, social media activity, and purchase patterns.

Susan thought she was just wearing a health monitor. She thought it was helping her manage her heart condition. She didn’t know her body was being turned into a product. When she figured it out and refused, the system that promised to care for her health denied her treatment. She died because she wouldn’t participate in her own surveillance.

That’s the future being built right now. And nobody with power is stopping it.

Your heartbeat is about to become more valuable than oil. The people who want to own it aren’t interested in your health. They’re interested in your compliance. The infrastructure is being built. The funding is approved. The conflicts of interest are documented. The Chinese model is operational.

You already know what to do. Share this article.

