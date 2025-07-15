The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Alan
Jul 15, 2025

The level of surveillance grows deeper and deeper each month. Grok4 is another major advancement toward making humans irrelevant. It will be able to create movies from start to finish in seconds -- which look real. AI is taking over Google and Bing search engines. AI is taking over programming. Millions of humans will be out of jobs -- out of luck. This seems to be the end game. Thanks Wolf for this article on Palantir.

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