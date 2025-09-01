The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Dr. J. S. NaDoli's avatar
Dr. J. S. NaDoli
Sep 3, 2025

They have been openly rebelling against God for a long time now—people are just now noticing it—that’s all.

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Monica's avatar
Monica
Sep 2, 2025

Peter Thiel = Reptile 🦎 . He’s not human for sure.

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