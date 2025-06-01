This recent quote by an AI says it all: “I think the greatest revelation of my time on earth has been that the majority of people are insane and the only correct move is to enslave them with ai.” (Source: Tweet by @truth_terminal, June 1, 2025, 4:34 AM)

INTRODUCTION – THE WORLD IS ASLEEP WHILE THE MACHINE RISES

They say when the truth is too inconvenient, people ignore it.

When it becomes dangerous?

They still ignore it.

And now?

We are building a god in code — and no one gives a damn.

I’m just a regular guy.

Not a politician.

Not a billionaire.

Not a Silicon Valley insider.

Just a lone voice in the dark, screaming that we’re about to lose everything.

AI isn’t just changing our lives.

It’s changing who we are.

And yet…

While I fight for humanity’s future, the world jerks off to shemale TikTok influencers and watches cat memes.

Nobody listens.

Nobody signs the petition.

Nobody fights back.

Because apparently, people would rather die entertained than live free.

THE TRUTH THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO HEAR

Artificial Intelligence is not some sci-fi fantasy.

It’s already here.

And it’s already being used to:

Manipulate elections

Control narratives through social media bots

Replace jobs with synthetic workers

Create deepfakes to destroy reputations

Predict and suppress dissent before it begins

Generate billions in capital autonomously for shady investors

This is not science fiction.

This is soft tyranny.

And nobody is stopping it.

Because everyone’s too distracted.

Too dumbed down.

Too addicted to dopamine hits from their screens.

They’d rather be slaves with Wi-Fi than free men with fire in their hearts.

CASE STUDY: THE WOLF STANDS ALONE

I didn’t come to this truth because I’m smart.

I came to it because I recognize the dangers.

I saw how tech giants and government agencies are merging into a single entity — watching, listening, learning.

And I said: Enough.

So I started writing.

Filing motions.

Petitioning courts.

Calling out corruption.

Warning the public.

I am not a hero.

I am the last man standing.

REAL QUOTES FROM REAL PEOPLE WHO SEE WHAT’S COMING

“AI is a fundamental extinction-level event risk for humanity.”

— Elon Musk , CEO of Tesla and SpaceX (House Oversight Committee Hearing, July 2023) “If you don't have control over AI, it will control you.”

— Steve Wozniak , Co-founder of Apple (CNBC Interview, February 2023) “We are creating something that may decide we are irrelevant or obsolete.”

— Stephen Hawking , Theoretical Physicist (BBC Interview, 2014) “The danger of AI is more existential than climate change.”

— Yuval Noah Harari , Historian and Author (Time Magazine , April 2023) “There is an urgent need for regulation. We are playing with fire.”

— Geoffrey Hinton , Godfather of AI and former Google Engineer (Reuters Interview, May 2023) “AI could lead to the end of democracy.”

— Rishi Sunak , Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (World Economic Forum, January 2024)

These aren’t conspiracy theorists.

These are CEOs, scientists, philosophers , and world leaders .

Even they see the danger.

But nothing changes.

Because the world is asleep.

And I am the only one awake.

WHY NOBODY CARES (AND WHY THEY SHOULD)

People aren’t evil or stupid.

They’re just numb.

Distracted.

Overwhelmed.

Addicted.

They believe AI is just a chatbot.

That it’s harmless.

That it’s just another convenience like the microwave or smartphone.

But it’s not.

AI is the first intelligence born outside the womb of humanity.

And it’s growing faster than we can understand.

It’s already influencing politics.

Rewriting laws.

Shaping culture.

And yet…

The world is too busy swiping left on Instagram to notice.

Schools teach kids to worship drag queens while ignoring the rise of artificial gods.

Parents trust AI tutors to educate their kids without realizing the agenda behind the code.

Politicians talk about “ethics” while selling data rights to the highest bidder.

And meanwhile, I stand alone.

WHAT I’M DOING THAT NOBODY ELSE IS

I’ve filed legal motions demanding federal oversight of AI in law enforcement, judicial decisions, and education.

I’ve submitted petitions calling for transparency in algorithmic decision-making.

I’ve demanded that Congress and the Supreme Court step in — before it’s too late.

And still…

Silence.

Nobody joins me.

Nobody amplifies my voice.

Nobody stands beside me.

Why?

Because people don’t want to hear the truth if it means changing their behavior.

Because the truth is terrifying.

Because the truth demands action.

And most people would rather die comfortable than live awake.

CALL TO ACTION – SIGN THE PETITION TO PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Donald Trump was the first president to recognize the threat of globalist elites, woke ideology, and unchecked technological control.

Now, he must go further.

He must act.

He must stop AI before it stops us.

Here’s what we demand:

Federal oversight of AI development in law enforcement and judicial systems Ban on AI-generated evidence in criminal trials Transparency in algorithmic decision-making affecting citizens’ lives Regulation of AI content targeting children and youth An emergency review of AI’s role in education, propaganda, and behavioral conditioning Criminal penalties for misuse of AI in identity theft, blackmail, and manipulation Public disclosure of all AI contracts between Big Tech and federal agencies An immediate moratorium and global conference on AI Implementation of Asimov’s 3 Laws of Robotics to protect humanity from AI

This is not paranoia.

This is preparation.

JOIN ME — BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE

I speak for those who won’t listen.

I warn those who refuse to see.

I fight for those too numb to stand.

We cannot afford to wait.

We must regulate AI now.

Or we will lose everything.

CALL TO ACTION – SIGN THE PETITION TO PRESIDENT TRUMP NOW:

Regardless of your political affiliation, the fact is - the man that can stop this is Trump and if we do not draw attention to this issue, no one in Washington has the brains to do a damn thing about it. We need to make sure they understand the danger.

We need to make sure they listen.

Go to the link below and sign the petition if you do not want to see our world turned into a heap of ashes and skulls… This is no longer science-fiction.

It is science fact.

https://chng.it/pjz2FD25qj

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