The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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bigfatpop's avatar
bigfatpop
4h

Reading these comments reminds me that most people are just fucking retarded. May the entire Trump family, including their children, suffer 100x the pain and suffering he is inflicting on innocents.

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Gretchen R's avatar
Gretchen R
3h

Good work, Lily & WW. Scary stuff.

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