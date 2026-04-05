Note from The Wise Wolf: Lily wrote this one, not me. If you want to call someone a ‘RINO libtard with TDS’ over it, direct your complaints to her. I’m on break from being yelled at by people who didn’t read the article.

Happy Easter everyone. I went to church with my parents this morning. It was nice. I don’t go as often as I should and every time I do I wonder why I don’t go more. Afterwards I walked down to the park near their house and watched the neighborhood kids hunting for Easter eggs in the grass. Little girls in dresses. Little boys with chocolate all over their faces. A toddler eating a handful of dirt while his mom wasn’t looking. It was adorable. It was the most normal, most American, most wholesome thing I have seen in months and I stood there smiling like an idiot because for five minutes the world felt the way it’s supposed to feel.

Then I went home and opened my phone.

The President of the United States had posted this on Truth Social:

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy b--tards, or you’ll be living in Hell. JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

I read it three times. On Easter Sunday. On the day we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, the man who told Peter to put his sword away, the man who wanted to save the souls of the people about to kill him. On THAT day the President who campaigned on Christianity to lock down the evangelical vote was dropping f-bombs, threatening to bomb a nation’s power plants and bridges, and signing off with “Praise be to Allah.”

If RINO means Republican In Name Only, I think we just found the CINO. Christian In Name Only.

I looked up from my phone. My dad was asleep in his recliner waiting for my mom to finish Easter dinner. She had a big ham in the oven with pineapple rings and those weird little bits of plant matter stuck all over it that I think are called cloves. The whole house smelled like a holiday is supposed to smell. I woke him up and showed him.

My dad is a Republican. He joined the Marines after 9/11 because he believed what they told him about who attacked this country and he wanted to protect it. He spent eight years in the service. Multiple tours in Iraq. He is a hard working, no-nonsense, love-his-country kind of man who is so confused about what America has become that he almost regrets the years he spent fighting for it. He is starting to realize he wasn’t fighting for freedom. He was fighting so a cult of billionaires could rummage through the ruins of ancient Babylon looking for God knows what. He looked at my phone for about five seconds and said “that’s not right” and closed his eyes again.

When the guy who spent eight years in the Marines and did multiple tours in a war he now suspects was a lie tells you something is off, you listen.

My mom called us for dinner about ten minutes later. I sat through the meal trying to act normal but I was eating that ham as fast as I could because I needed to message Wolf and find out what he thought about all of this. I helped clear the table and then I ran to my laptop (shout out to the Wise Wolf paid subscribers who made it possible for me to buy this thing, by the way) and messaged him.

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He was not surprised. He has been saying for YEARS that Trump is a Freemason of the highest rank and nobody listens because they’re too busy calling him a RINO. He asked me if I knew what the Shriners were. I said yeah, the guys with the little cars in parades. He said look up their full name.

The Ancient Arabic Order of the Nobles of the Mystic Shrine.

Their logo has a crescent moon and a scimitar on it. Their hat is a fez. That is a Muslim hat. This is not some conspiracy buried on a dark web forum. This is on their OFFICIAL WEBSITE. These are the guys who run children’s hospitals and ride little cars at your local Fourth of July parade and they are OPENLY organized around Arabic symbolism and nobody thinks that’s strange because we have been looking at it our entire lives without actually seeing it.

And now the President, who Wolf has been telling you is one of them, praised Allah. On Easter. While threatening to bomb Persia.

I say Persia and not Iran because most people my age think everything east of Greece is just “the Middle East” and everyone there is the same. They are not. Iran is not an Arab nation. Iranians are Persian. Completely different civilization, completely different bloodline. Ancient Persia gave the world Zoroastrianism, which as far as anyone can tell is the FIRST monotheistic religion in human history. The entire good versus evil, light versus darkness, God versus Satan framework that every major religion borrowed from traces back to Persia. That is the country we are bombing. The civilization that INVENTED the concept of spiritual warfare is being destroyed by a man who praised Allah on Resurrection Sunday. And last week his Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth went on television and said that Jesus wants America to go to war with Iran. The POPE told him he was out of his mind, that Christ is not a warmonger, which is one of those statements that should never need to be said out loud by the leader of the Catholic Church because it is literally the MAIN THING about Jesus. And it didn’t matter. Nobody cared. The base clapped.

“Praise be to Allah” was not a joke. It was not a negotiation tactic. It was not some 4D chess move your favorite YouTuber is going to explain away tomorrow morning. The man said it on Easter Sunday while threatening to turn a country into a parking lot. He told you who he serves and it is not Jesus Christ.

Wolf has been saying for years that there is something hiding inside every major world religion on this planet. Not the religions themselves. Something underneath them. Something older. A parasitic system that worships Satan and fallen angels and has attached itself to every faith tradition on Earth so that nobody can call it out without looking like they’re attacking the religion it’s hiding behind. He says the evidence is everywhere if you know what to look for.

The highest ceremonial order in Freemasonry is called the Ancient ARABIC Order of the Nobles of the Mystic Shrine. It is covered in crescents and scimitars.

That is the parasite surfacing through one religion. But it surfaces through ALL of them. Through Christianity. Through Judaism. Through Hinduism and Buddhism. Different symbols, different names, same master. Muslim nations claim to “ban” Freemasonry, and yet the most elite level of the entire Masonic system is named after Arabia. Christian nations claim to worship Jesus, and yet their leaders study Kabbalah and praise Allah on Easter. None of it makes sense until you realize the people at the top of these systems are not practicing the religions they claim to represent. They are practicing something else entirely. Wolf says they’re worshipping Djinn. Old entities. Pre-Islamic, pre-Christian, older than any faith currently practiced on this planet. I am 23 years old and I am still working through what all of that means. But I know what I saw on my phone this morning and I am done pretending it’s normal.

Wolf has been talking about the Kabbalah for years. People roll their eyes until you show them page 188 of Trump’s own book, “Trump: The Way to the Top,” published in 2003, where the man writes IN HIS OWN WORDS about his personal Kabbalah teacher, a man named Eiten Yardeni.

This is not a conspiracy theory. This is in a book with his name on the cover that you can buy right now. His daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared wear Kabbalah bracelets in public.

The President of the United States studies Kabbalah. He has a Kabbalah teacher. He praised Allah on Easter. And nobody connects the dots.

Kab means cube. Allah means god. Cube god. The black cube of Saturn AKA Satan.

It shows up in Mecca. It shows up in Masonic lodges. It shows up everywhere these people gather and nobody asks why. Wolf says Kabbalah is not part of actual Judaism. It is the the golden calf religion that angered Moses to the point he threw the original Ten Commandments on the ground and shattered them into tiny pieces. It is sorcery hiding inside Judaism the same way it hides inside every major religion on this planet. Inside Christianity in the West. Inside Islam. Inside Buddhism and Taoism and Hinduism in the East. None of it IS those religions. It is a parasite attached to all of them, recruiting for the same master under a thousand different names in a thousand different temples. I am 23 and I am still putting the pieces together. But when the President who claims to be a Christian has a personal Kabbalah teacher AND praises Allah on the day my God rose from the dead, I don’t need all the answers to know that something is VERY wrong.

My dad spent eight years in the Marines for these people. He believed them. He fought their wars. This morning he looked at a phone screen for five seconds and said “that’s not right.”

That is enough for me.

If your response to any of this is “TDS” then you are not thinking. You are running a script someone else wrote for you. And the man who wrote it just praised a different god on the day yours rose from the dead.

Happy Easter.

— Lily

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A note from The Wise Wolf: Nothing in this article is an attack on Muslims, Christians, Jews, or anyone who genuinely has faith in God. The real God. The good one. The one who created everything and loves what He created. The parasitic system we are describing in this article is thousands of years old. Crowley and Parsons are just its modern faces. We are talking about a network of sorcery that has been hiding inside the world’s religions since before any of them had names, worshipping something that is not God and recruiting for a master that most of its own members do not understand. If you pray with a sincere heart, you are not the target. The people who use your faith as a disguise are.

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