It's been awhile since we posted any finance related news and since we are now ranked as one of the top 25 newsletters in finance on Substack - I figure it's the perfect time to share what could be the most lucrative opportunity I've uncovered in months of research. What started as a few weeks of digging into quantum computing has turned into a literal roadmap to generational wealth that even amateur investors can follow. This is your chance to get positioned before Wall Street catches on - and trust me, when they do, these prices will seem like ancient history.