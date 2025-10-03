The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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RJ Sykes's avatar
RJ Sykes
Oct 3Edited

‘The players never realise they’re chasing their own projections’ sums it up. A catalyst. Fascinating topic.

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Ken k's avatar
Ken k
Oct 3

San Greal or Sang Real?

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