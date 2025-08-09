The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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🐺The Wise Wolf
Aug 9, 2025

Yet another article destined for the algorithmic ghost town that is my 57,000-subscriber Substack — where my work goes unseen, unshared, and systematically buried by the platform’s algorithm. Meanwhile, it promotes collagen-lipped, plastic-surgeried "influencers," fake rugged outdoorsmen, and AI-generated drivel rewritten from stolen content — all carefully engineered to feed the algorithm’s appetite. They’re not independent voices. They’re controlled opposition. And it shows.

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Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
Aug 9, 2025

It Started on Christmas Eve in 1913 when Woodrow Wilson signed an Executive Order to allow the Central Banks controlled by the Rockefellers, Rothschild, JP Morgan to print money! At that very moment both the DemonRats and RepubTurds were bought and paid for in order to tax the working class to pay off the debt! Since then they bought and controlled Big Pharma, Banks, Insurance Industry, Media and Propaganda!! It's been a well oiled machine to conquer and divide We The People!! United We Stand Divided We Fall!!

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