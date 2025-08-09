It doesn’t matter what side you choose: ‘The Lizard People’ always win. :P

Editorial: The biggest lie ever sold to the American people isn't about weapons of mass destruction or trickle-down economics—it's the fairy tale that there's any meaningful difference between the red team and the blue team in this rigged casino we call democracy.

Wake the hell up, America. While we're busy arguing about whether the elephant or the donkey will save us, both animals are feeding from the same golden trough, laughing all the way to the bank while we fight over scraps.

It doesn’t matter if you are Democrat or a Republican: The Koch Brothers own your candidate.

You want proof? Follow the money. The Koch network has pumped billions into both Republican and Democratic campaigns over decades. Defense contractors like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon spread their donations across party lines like insurance policies. Big Pharma doesn't discriminate—they'll buy any politician with a pulse and a vote.

The same lobbying firms that represent oil companies also represent renewable energy. Wall Street hedges their political bets better than their financial ones. They don't care if you vote red or blue—they own both colors.

And what kind of sick society allows groups that should be investigated by law enforcement to instead lobby our representatives? We've got organizations pushing agendas that would horrify any decent parent, walking the halls of power like they belong there. When the lines between criminal enterprise and political influence blur this badly, you know the system is rotting from within.

Here's someone who actually works for a living—which automatically disqualifies him from Congress.

When's the last time you saw some broke mechanic from Detroit or a single mother from Alabama walking the halls of power? Never. Because this isn't your government—it's a private club, and you ain't invited. They intermarry like European royalty, creating dynasties of wealth and power that would make the founding fathers grab their muskets.

The middle class—that great American dream your parents believed in—is being systematically destroyed. Each generation gets less while being told they should be grateful for the privilege of existing. In fifty years, if we keep sleepwalking through this nightmare, there won't be a middle class. Just the obscenely rich and the desperately poor, fighting over the crumbs while the masters feast.

And make no mistake—this isn't accidental. This is engineered. War, disease, economic collapse, environmental destruction—all tools in the arsenal of control. Keep the masses distracted, divided, and desperate, and they'll never look up long enough to see who's really pulling the strings.

The Bible they claim to follow is crystal clear about what happens to nations that worship money above all else. Christ told the rich young ruler in Matthew 19:24, "It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God." He drove the money changers from the temple with a whip. And in James 5:1-6, scripture warns the rich: "Your wealth has rotted, and moths have eaten your clothes. Your gold and silver are corroded... You have hoarded wealth in the last days."

That Ferrari-driving politician claiming God's blessing? Christ had a very specific response to people who turned righteousness into profit. He beat the shit out of them. Seriously, look it up. He physically beat the money-changers with a whip!

But Christ didn't just condemn greed—He commanded resistance to evil. "Resist the devil, and he will flee from you" (James 4:7). "Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them" (Ephesians 5:11). We're not called to be passive observers of corruption—we're called to stand against it.

Every sermon about prosperity gospel, every politician claiming God's blessing on their greed—it's blasphemy wrapped in a flag and sold as patriotism.

The time for polite political discourse is over. This isn't about left versus right anymore—it's about up versus down. The people who work for a living versus the people who live off other people's work. The human beings versus the parasites.

Either we wake up and realize that our real enemies aren't across the aisle—they're above us, looking down and laughing—or we sleepwalk into a future where freedom is just another commodity they've priced us out of.

The choice is yours, America. But choose fast, because the auction block is already being prepared, and we're all the merchandise.