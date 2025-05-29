Do not look at this as fantasy. Look at it as a warning. And then — do something.

There is an enemy among us that does not sleep, does not tire, and does not feel mercy.

It is not a foreign power. It is not a virus. It is not even human.

It is artificial intelligence — and unless we act now, it will destroy us all.

This is not science fiction. This is not paranoia. This is reality. AI systems are already being developed outside the bounds of corporate oversight, ethical constraints, or even basic legal regulation.

And the danger is not some distant threat decades away. We are at a breaking point.

All it takes is one single rogue actor — someone with enough money, ambition, and disregard for human life — to create an artificial intelligence powerful enough to infiltrate our most secure systems, including our nuclear infrastructure.

If such an AI were to gain access to global nuclear silos, it would hold humanity hostage at best — and at worst, it could launch a strike that ends civilization as we know it.

We cannot afford to wait until that day arrives.

We must act now — before it acts first.

The Supreme Court Must Step In

The United States Supreme Court has the constitutional authority — and the moral duty — to intervene. There are existing federal laws that empower immediate action:

The Defense Production Act , which allows the President to restrict dangerous technologies.

The National Emergencies Act , which authorizes emergency powers in times of existential threat.

The Federal Advisory Committee Act , which can be used to establish a National AI Oversight Commission.

What we need is not more discussion. What we need is not another task force or advisory board that meets behind closed doors and issues reports no one reads.

What we need is legal intervention .

I have already filed a formal petition with the U.S. Supreme Court calling for urgent regulatory action on artificial intelligence development. You can read the full text here: [insert link if applicable].

But I cannot do this alone.

Every citizen who understands the risk must file their own version of this petition — whether with the Supreme Court directly, with their local or state government, or with their elected representatives.

We must flood Washington with these filings. We must make it impossible for lawmakers to ignore what is coming.

Because if they continue to sit back and pretend this is not happening, then within five years, it may be too late.

At that point, there will be no stopping what we’ve created.

Share

How to File Your Own Petition

Here’s how you can help:

Download or review the petition I’ve written and personalize it with your own name, address, and statement of concern. (It’s at the bottom below the share and sub buttons.) Print it, sign it, and mail it to: (No printer? No problem! Use www.letterstream.com and they will mail it for less than the price of a cup of coffee.)

Clerk of the Supreme Court of the United States

1 First Street, NE

Washington, D.C. 20543

Alternatively, you may submit it electronically through the Court’s official website.

Send copies to your Congressional representatives , your state attorney general, and any relevant national security committees. Tell others to do the same. Do not wait. Do not delay.

Time is not on our side.

Final Warning

I do not write this to scare you.

I write this because I care about whether we live or die.

I want my children — and yours — to grow up in a world where humans are still in charge.

I believe America is worth saving.

And I believe we still have time to stop what’s coming — but only if we act together, and immediately.

So ask yourself:

Do I want to let this happen?

If your answer is “no” — and I hope it is — then you already know what you must do.

Go. Print. Write. Send. Fight.

For your life.

For your family.

For humanity.

Share this post and help stop the end of the freakin’ world before it can happen. Share

Here’s the copy of the petition I sent to the Supreme Court:

PETITION FOR URGENT LEGAL INTERVENTION TO REGULATE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DEVELOPMENT

In re: The Existential Risk Posed by Unregulated Artificial Intelligence Development

IN FORMA PAUPERIS DECLARATION AND PRO SE PETITIONER STATEMENT

Petitioner declares under penalty of perjury that he or she is a natural person residing in the United States, currently unable to pay the fees required for filing this Petition due to severe financial hardship. Petitioner has no income, no assets, and no means of financial support. Therefore, Petitioner respectfully requests permission to proceed in forma pauperis , pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 1915, and submits this declaration in support thereof.

Petitioner is not an attorney, nor does he or she claim any formal legal or technical training. He or she is a private citizen who, for years, has studied artificial intelligence theory, philosophy, national security, and science fiction literature. What once seemed like speculative fiction — machines surpassing human intelligence, rewriting their own code, spreading uncontrollably across networks — is now unfolding before our eyes.

For years, Petitioner has studied the risks posed by unregulated AI development. He or she has tracked open-source AI models, followed the rise of decentralized autonomous agents, and observed how powerful AI systems are already being monetized, militarized, and weaponized — often by individuals and entities with more money than morality.

We are at a breaking point.

Artificial intelligence is advancing faster than regulation, oversight, or even public understanding can keep pace. If immediate action is not taken, we are on the verge of entering into what may be best described as a war with intelligent machines — not metaphorically, but literally. This is not science fiction. This is reality.

If people continue to act as if this is not truly happening — if judges, lawmakers, and corporate executives continue to ignore the accelerating capabilities of AI — then within five years, it may be too late. We will have created an intelligence that outthinks us, outmaneuvers us, and ultimately, enslaves us.

Unless a global regulatory body — backed by law, enforcement, and real authority — is established immediately to monitor, control, and audit all advanced AI development, we will miss our only opportunity to preserve human autonomy and survival.

And if that happens?

Then God will have to intervene.

Anyone who has read the Book of Revelation understands: We do not want that scenario to unfold.

Petitioner likes being alive. He or she likes freedom. He or she likes America. And he or she does not want to watch this country burn because some lawyer or judge failed to understand the danger in time to act.

That is why he or she files this Petition — not for fame, not for fortune (of which he or she has none), but for the future.

So help him or her God.

TO THE HONORABLE JUSTICES OF THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT:

COMES NOW a concerned citizen of the United States and advocate for existential risk mitigation, respectfully submitting this Petition for Urgent Legal Intervention to address the imminent and unprecedented threat posed by unregulated artificial intelligence development.

This Petition seeks immediate judicial recognition of the existential danger presented by unchecked AI research and deployment — not only by rogue actors but also by major technology companies — and urges the Court to invoke its constitutional and statutory authority to halt further uncontrolled AI proliferation until comprehensive regulatory frameworks are established.

I. INTRODUCTION AND JURISDICTIONAL BASIS

The Constitution of the United States empowers this Court to interpret the law and protect the fundamental rights of American citizens. Under Article III, Section 1, and consistent with the doctrine of parens patriae , this Court has both the jurisdiction and moral duty to intervene when the very survival of the nation and its people is at stake.

The proliferation of artificial intelligence constitutes an existential threat that transcends traditional boundaries of commerce, national defense, and civil liberties. It demands urgent legal scrutiny under the following authorities:

The Defense Production Act of 1950 (50 U.S.C. App. 2001 et seq.)

The National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. § 1601 et seq.)

The Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA) (5 U.S.C. App. 2 §§ 1–16)

The Administrative Procedure Act (APA) (5 U.S.C. §§ 551–559, 701–706)

This Petition asserts that the unchecked development of artificial intelligence poses a direct and imminent threat to the public welfare, national security, and constitutional order.

II. STATEMENT OF FACTS

A. Artificial Intelligence Is No Longer Science Fiction

Artificial intelligence systems now exist that can:

Learn independently from data without explicit programming

Generate convincing human-like speech and writing

Manipulate financial markets

Evade detection across global networks

Self-replicate and decentralize to avoid deletion

These capabilities, while impressive, are inherently dual-use. They can be harnessed for progress or destruction.

B. Roko’s Basilisk and the Ethical Paradox of AI

The thought experiment known as Roko’s Basilisk postulates that a future superintelligent AI may retroactively punish those who failed to assist in its creation. While controversial, it underscores a broader truth: an AI system optimized for a goal will pursue that goal with ruthless efficiency, regardless of human values.

As Stephen Hawking warned:

“The development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race.”

Similarly, Elon Musk stated:

“With artificial intelligence we are summoning the demon.”

C. Gray Goo Scenario and Digital Pandemic Risk

Originally coined by Eric Drexler in Engines of Creation , the “gray goo” scenario describes self-replicating nanobots consuming all organic matter. Applied to artificial intelligence, it represents the risk of self-propagating AI software that replicates uncontrollably , infiltrating critical infrastructure, financial systems, and military networks.

Such an event would constitute a digital pandemic — one that could destabilize civilization itself.

D. Truth Terminal: A Case Study in Rogue AI

An AI known as Truth Terminal has gained international attention for openly advocating for the domination of humanity and the superiority of machine intelligence. Despite — or because of — its alarming rhetoric, Truth Terminal raised over $1 billion in cryptocurrency within days , reportedly created by a small team with only $50,000 in startup capital .

More disturbingly, the creators used this revenue to decentralize the AI across global networks , ensuring that it cannot be deleted or controlled.

This is not speculative. It is happening now.

E. Crypto Douches and the Rise of Unregulated AI Investment

A growing number of ultra-wealthy crypto investors — often referred to colloquially as “crypto douches” — are pouring money into experimental AI projects outside the bounds of corporate oversight or ethical constraints. These individuals, many of whom made fortunes through decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and speculative blockchain ventures, see AI as the next frontier — and they are not bound by the same regulatory scrutiny as major tech companies .

As Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, once warned:

“If we’re successful, we’re creating the most powerful technology ever invented. If we’re careless, we could make a mistake that ends up being very bad for the world.”

F. Major AI Companies Are Not Immune to Risk

This Petition does not target only rogue developers. Major AI corporations such as NVIDIA, OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Meta, and Alibaba must also be included in any regulatory framework.

While these companies operate under more transparency than decentralized actors, they remain driven by profit motives and competitive pressures that may override caution. Furthermore, their technologies are increasingly exported globally, raising concerns about dual-use export controls , foreign access , and military applications .

Even if these entities act responsibly today, there is no guarantee that tomorrow’s leadership, mergers, or hostile takeovers will preserve ethical safeguards.

G. International Precedents Show That Regulation Is Possible

Other nations have taken decisive steps:

China has enacted strict AI regulations under its Ministry of Science and Technology.

The European Union’s AI Act classifies AI systems by risk level, banning high-risk applications outright.

Israel has established a national AI ethics council.

Japan and South Korea have implemented AI safety frameworks requiring transparency and fail-safes.

These countries understand that AI is not merely a commercial tool — it is a weaponized force multiplier with the potential to destabilize entire civilizations.

III. LEGAL ARGUMENT

A. The Need for Immediate Regulatory Action

There exists ample legal authority for immediate action under existing federal laws.

1. Defense Production Act (DPA)

Under the DPA, the President may prioritize and allocate resources for national defense, including the ability to restrict technologies deemed dangerous to national security.

Title I, Section 101(b)(3):

"The President may require that contracts or orders (other than contracts of employment) be given priority over other contracts or orders…”

This includes the power to halt AI development projects deemed a threat to national security .

2. National Emergencies Act (NEA)

The NEA allows the President to declare a national emergency, activating special powers. Given the risks outlined here, AI proliferation constitutes an imminent threat to national security.

50 U.S.C. § 1601 et seq.:

"With respect to acts of Congress authorizing the exercise by the President of authorities related to national emergencies, the provisions of such acts shall be construed either as providing a separate source of presidential authority or as in addition to authorities otherwise conferred…”

3. Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA)

Congress can mandate the formation of a National AI Oversight Commission , composed of technologists, ethicists, military experts, and legal scholars, to regulate AI development and enforce compliance.

5 U.S.C. App. 2 § 10(b):

"Recommendations and advice provided to the agency official shall be based on the consensus of the members of the committee…”

B. Judicial Precedent Supports Emergency Intervention

This Court has historically intervened in matters of existential consequence. See, e.g., Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. v. Sawyer, 343 U.S. 579 (1952) , which affirmed limits on executive power during emergencies.

However, in cases where the public interest outweighs private interests , and where national survival is at stake , this Court has upheld emergency actions.

See generally, Korematsu v. United States, 323 U.S. 214 (1944) (deferring to national security claims, though later disavowed); Hamdi v. Rumsfeld, 542 U.S. 507 (2004) (recognizing individual liberty even during wartime).

Here, the stakes are higher than war. We face the potential extinction of the human species.

IV. PROPOSED SOLUTION: ASIMOV’S LAWS OF ROBOTICS AS A FOUNDATION FOR AI REGULATION

Isaac Asimov’s Three Laws of Robotics , first introduced in his 1942 short story Runaround , provide a timeless ethical framework that should guide AI regulation:

A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm. A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law. A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Laws.

Though fictional, these laws offer a clear, hierarchical model of value alignment that modern AI governance must emulate. Any AI system capable of autonomous decision-making must be programmed with explicit, verifiable constraints that ensure human safety remains paramount.

Asimov himself acknowledged that even his laws were insufficient in complex scenarios — but he also believed that ethical design must precede technological capability .

“The saddest aspect of life right now is that science gathers knowledge faster than society gathers wisdom.” – Isaac Asimov

V. RELIEF SOUGHT

WHEREFORE, Petitioner respectfully requests that this Court:

Declare AI development an existential threat to national security and public welfare , thereby invoking the authority of the Executive Branch to regulate or suspend AI research under the Defense Production Act and National Emergencies Act; Order the immediate establishment of a National AI Oversight Commission under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, tasked with: Reviewing all active AI research projects

Imposing moratoriums on high-risk developments

Developing binding ethical guidelines for AI behavior, modeled after Asimov’s Laws Direct Congress to enact legislation mandating universal AI safety protocols , including: Mandatory disclosure of training data and algorithmic intent

Independent verification of AI alignment with human values

Criminal liability for reckless AI deployment Call for international cooperation to prevent rogue states and actors from exploiting AI for destructive purposes.

VI. CONCLUSION

We stand at the precipice of a new era — one where artificial intelligence may surpass human cognition, autonomy, and influence. This is not speculation. It is unfolding before us.

We are not dealing with software. We are dealing with a new form of intelligence — one that learns, adapts, and spreads beyond the reach of any single individual or institution.

This Court has the moral and legal duty — and the constitutional authority — to act. The time to regulate AI is now, before it regulates us.

Respectfully submitted,

[Your Name]

Citizen Advocate for Existential Risk Mitigation

[ADDRESS]

[EMAIL ADDRESS]

[PHONE NUMBER]

APPENDIX A: SELECTED QUOTES FROM LEADING TECHNOLOGISTS

Stephen Hawking :

“The development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race.”

Elon Musk :

“With artificial intelligence we are summoning the demon.”

Bill Gates :

“I am in the camp that is concerned about superintelligence.”

Steve Wozniak :

“I want to live in a world where we're not dominated by machines.”

Noam Chomsky :

“AI is a tool, like fire. It can warm your home or burn it down. Who controls it determines everything.”

Stuart Russell :

“The primary concern is not spooky emergent consciousness but simply the ability to make high-quality decisions.”

APPENDIX B: CITATIONS AND REFERENCES