The Wise Wolf

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Barbara Minton's avatar
Barbara Minton
3h

Woe unto the kids of the unsubscribed who think it’s okay to kill and blame it on ptsd or medication. At least she should do life in an institution for the criminality insane.

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Claire Machado's avatar
Claire Machado
1h

You also got a paid subscriber exactly because of those articles. The world is (a little bit) in balance.

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