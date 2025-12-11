They’re putting Jesus in a box this Christmas…

A literal box…

A computer!

A glowing confession booth with circuit boards instead of wood, powered by algorithms instead of the Holy Spirit.

A Swiss church just did this in real life.

They actually created a false idol and are calling it ‘Jesus’.

Let people talk to an AI Jesus. Get their spiritual guidance from a machine. Confess their sins to silicon.

And ‘the faithful’ lined up to talk to a dead, false god…

The church itself is now building the infrastructure for the Antichrist.

Read that again so the irony sinks in…