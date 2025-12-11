[RESTACK THIS!] Joe Rogan, Billionaire Occultists, and the AI Antichrist They're Building Right Now
Revelation warns about an 'image' that speaks and demands worship, and a Swiss Church just built the beta-version.
They’re putting Jesus in a box this Christmas…
A literal box…
A computer!
A glowing confession booth with circuit boards instead of wood, powered by algorithms instead of the Holy Spirit.
A Swiss church just did this in real life.
They actually created a false idol and are calling it ‘Jesus’.
Let people talk to an AI Jesus. Get their spiritual guidance from a machine. Confess their sins to silicon.
And ‘the faithful’ lined up to talk to a dead, false god…
The church itself is now building the infrastructure for the Antichrist.
Read that again so the irony sinks in…