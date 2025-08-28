Venezuela's real crime isn't drugs or weapons—it's controlling trillions in oil outside Rothschild banking

The Caribbean waters off Venezuela are becoming increasingly tense as a massive U.S. naval deployment approaches the South American nation's coastline. In response, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has ordered the deployment of drones, naval vessels, and 15,000 troops to border waters and rivers, while labeling the presence of a U.S. nuclear submarine a "grave threat to regional stability."

The official justification from Washington is straightforward: this is part of President Trump's broader war against drug cartels, specifically aimed at intercepting fentanyl shipments bound for American communities. But a closer examination of the facts raises serious questions about whether this military buildup makes strategic sense—or whether it serves entirely different objectives.

The Fentanyl Fallacy

The Trump administration's stated mission is to clamp down on the drug trade by intercep…