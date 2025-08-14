The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
Aug 14, 2025Edited

Nothing Will Change; in fact it will get worse before it gets better unless We the People ban together. Resist, reject and realize that the DemonRats, RepubTurds and Mr. Operation Warp Speed do not have our back!! Turn to Jesus while you can and read a little bit of scripture each and everyday to get the Truth!! Read Matthew 24 where Jesus predicts the future!!

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Matthew Wahrer's avatar
Matthew Wahrer
Aug 14, 2025

Wise Wolf: where did you get the financial information about the accounts?

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