The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
elie lichtschein 👽🛹's avatar
elie lichtschein 👽🛹
6h

lovedd this piece. osiris is such a fascinating figure. i was thinking about midsommar (2017) and the wicker man (1973) while reading this, and just cinemtaic folk horror in general

Reply
Share
Emmett Tatter's avatar
Emmett Tatter
6h

Dude… wow. This one had me glued to the screen. Well done sir. Well done indeed. 🫡

Reply
Share
1 reply by 🐺The Wise Wolf
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture