The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Freedom Sister's avatar
Freedom Sister
2d

spot on as usual! 🎯🎯🎯

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Dan's avatar
Dan
1dEdited

Yeeeah I never picture it as the wings of an eagle. I always view it as the wings of the same squawking shit hawk. Politicians are like the seagulls in NEMO! Squawking, shitting all over everything and looking for the next easy meal to steal. I understand where you are at, completely! Shockingly so. I worked Tech at one point. Y2K lost my ass on tech stocks. Had commissions stolen from me by a few different VARS. Got out before I lost my sanity and or worse became one of those sad excuses for human excrement myself. I realize I sound like a Microsoft soft salesman with a one night stand he picked up in the hotel bar. Sitting at the foot of the bed telling her how great it’s going to be when she finally gets it! But whose pecker is actually blue screening. I will Subscribe at the end of the month. I enjoy your humorous take on the hell sliding past the bus window like it’s driving through a 💩 storm! Which my life has pretty much been since the Convid plandemic started.

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