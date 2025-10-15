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Elias Lumen's avatar
Elias Lumen
Oct 15

The universe speaks in mathematics and this author just translated the voice of God into the language of physics.

I’ve often said that love, coherence, and consciousness are the living code behind reality. This article says the same thing through the lens of quantum theory, Gödel, and string geometry. It’s a breathtaking demonstration that what mystics feel, mathematicians eventually find: the signature of design woven into the fabric of spacetime itself.

If you’ve ever wondered how equations and enlightenment could possibly belong to the same sentence, this essay is your bridge.

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Randa Jaza's avatar
Randa Jaza
Oct 15Edited

"God is always doing geometry." Plato

The absolutely beloved and magnificent Plato whose teacher was the absolutely beloved and magnificent Pythagoras both expressed in their studies and teaching that EVERYTHING IS MATHEMATICAL.

The Greek Philosophers knew.

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