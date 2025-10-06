The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Denise's avatar
Denise
Oct 6

Real witch as you do not reach level of “celebrity “ unless you’re in the club. Her symbolism was mix of witchcraft and freemasonry

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Ruben Alvarez's avatar
Ruben Alvarez
Oct 7

Music literally puts people under a spell. Call it what you want. It is spiritual magic and the ultimate magic trick is to get people to worship anything other than the one true God.

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