The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hilda Page's avatar
Hilda Page
3d

You're wonderful, Wise Wolf, in your expert research and reporting important stories of interest. I'm so happy with my choice to join your channel, though somewhat still blocked from commenting on certain reveals. Fairly low-tech here, by choice. Much appreciation for your hard work on behalf of truthers. God Bless You, Sir.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Claire's avatar
Claire
3d

Wow, just wow. You made a subscriber out of me. Thank you for all you do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture