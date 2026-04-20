I sent this meme to Lily a few hours ago, I couldn’t sleep. I didn’t expect her to reply with an article based on how it made her feel but I am glad she did. She raises some great points that I think our readers need to think about.

My phone lit up at 5am.

It was Wolf. This is not unusual. Wolf operates on the sleep schedule of a man who has personally decided that rest is something that happens to other people. The message was a meme. A construction worker in his gear sitting on a couch with his head in his hands, a woman beside him looking worried, and the caption: “You okay babe? You don’t look excited for another 55-hour work week where 40% of your pay is stolen by child eating pedophiles.”

I put my phone face down on the mattress and stared at the ceiling.

I am twenty-three years old. I am almost done with my journalism degree. I got into this field because I believed that information was the antidote to power. That if you told people the truth, clearly enough, loudly enough, with enough receipts, something would change. And I lay there in the dark thinking about that construction worker and what it means to be a Christian woman in a country that is, and I am going to say this plainly because I think plainly is all we have left, functionally governed by people whose names appear in the files of a child sex trafficker who did not die in federal prison, whose death was staged, who was smuggled out and is almost certainly alive right now on his SECOND ISLAND, the one THE MEDIA HAS NEVER ONCE MENTIONED ON TELEVISION, EVER, IN THE ENTIRE HISTORY OF THIS STORY, which tells you everything you will ever need to know about who owns the media and what they are protecting.

I thought about how tired I am of watching people share cat memes.

And then I thought about stockades.

The Part Where I Tell You About a Punishment That Actually Worked

Before prisons ate 40% of your paycheck, communities dealt with wrongdoers through something so psychologically precise that we abandoned it specifically because the people in power found it too effective against them personally.

Public shaming.

You broke the community’s trust, you stood in the town square in a wooden frame that locked your head and hands in place, and every person who walked past you knew exactly what you had done. They could say it to your face. They could throw things. The baker whose bread you stole, the woman you harassed, the neighbor you swindled, everyone got to look you in the eyes and name it out loud. And then you went home. No prison sentence costing taxpayers $250,000 per year. No removal from the sight of the people you wronged. You stayed in the community. You had to live with what you did visible on every face that looked at you.

Criminologists who have studied historical punishment rates in Colonial America note that recidivism among those publicly shamed was dramatically lower than among those imprisoned.

Shame, it turns out, is neurologically devastating in a way that incarceration simply is not. Prison removes you from the social world. Shame weaponizes it. The human brain is wired to prioritize social standing above almost every other survival need. Humiliation in front of your community triggers the same neurological distress as physical pain. It rewires behavior in ways that years of isolated punishment cannot touch.

The powerful figured this out. It is not an accident that we moved away from public shaming and toward private incarceration right around the same time that the people being shamed started to be wealthy enough to afford lawyers. Prisons can be managed. Public memory cannot.

The Names We Are Not Saying Loudly Enough

There is a list. You know there is a list. The Epstein files contain the names of presidents, prime ministers, billionaires, celebrities, and sitting members of governments across the Western world. Men who flew on planes to islands where children were raped. Where children were trafficked like livestock. Where children were eaten. I am going to say that again because the word is important and we have been trained to flinch away from it: eaten. The documented connections between Epstein’s network and the broader occult infrastructure that has been building in the open for decades point to practices that go so far beyond abuse that the word abuse stops being adequate. This is ancient. This is deliberate. This is the thing every fairy tale ever encoded in language a child could memorize because the people doing it controlled the official record and burning it into story was the only way to make sure someone in the future would recognize it when they saw it again.

These men and women are still at dinner parties. Still giving TED talks. Still appearing on magazine covers. Still being interviewed as experts on governance and economics and the future of civilization. The construction worker in that meme is working 55 hours so that his taxes can pay for a government apparatus that protects these men from accountability while prosecuting the construction worker if he forgets to file a form correctly.

And we are arguing about RINO. And TDS. And WOKE.

Those words did not emerge organically from the population. Language like that gets seeded. It gets amplified by accounts that exist to keep your attention pointed anywhere except at the files. You cannot simultaneously be furious about a politician’s voting record and be reading a Epstein flight log. You only have so much outrage. They know that. They are spending billions of dollars banking on it.

The most sophisticated propaganda operation in human history is not making you believe false things. It is keeping you busy believing irrelevant ones.

Every Fairy Tale Ever Told About Witches Has Them Eating Children

Witchcraft is now the fastest growing religion in the world. Not Christianity. Not Islam. Wicca and its adjacent practices, the direct spiritual descendants of the traditions that produced the rituals Jack Parsons performed in the Mojave Desert in 1946, the traditions that Aleister Crowley systematized, the traditions that have their roots in practices so ancient that the Bible prohibits them by name because the people receiving that law had just come out of a civilization that practiced them openly.

Hansel and Gretel. The witch eats children. Baba Yaga. The witch eats children. Snow White. The witch wants the girl’s heart cut out and brought back in a box. Sleeping Beauty. Rapunzel. Rumpelstiltskin, who wants the firstborn child. Every culture, across every continent, across thousands of years of recorded storytelling, the witch figure does the same thing.

You were told these were fairy tales. Bedtime stories. Imagination.

What if they were warning labels?

What if the people in every generation who understood what was actually happening encoded the knowledge in stories simple enough for a child to memorize and carry forward, because the people doing these things controlled the official historical record and the only way to preserve the truth was to make it a story everyone knew?

I am a journalism student. I was trained to cite sources and be careful about claims. So I will be careful. I will say this: the convergence of documented elite participation in child exploitation networks, the documented rise of occult practice among the powerful, and the documented content of the Epstein files describing rituals and practices that go far beyond simple trafficking, is not something I can explain away. I tried. I spent weeks trying. I kept pulling the thread and it kept leading somewhere that my journalism professors would have told me was outside the bounds of serious reporting.

My journalism professors also think the Epstein files are a closed case.

Shame Is Free and We Have Forgotten How to Use It

We are not powerless. We have been convinced we are powerless, which is a different thing entirely.

The construction worker in that meme is not powerless. He is distracted. He is exhausted. He is working 55 hours and watching 40% disappear and being handed a menu of approved grievances to choose from so that his legitimate fury gets aimed at his neighbor instead of at the people who built the system that is eating him alive.

The weapon his ancestors used was shame. Not violence. Not revolution, which is expensive and bloody and usually just replaces one set of criminals with another. Shame. Public, persistent, named, documented shame. The kind that follows a person to every dinner party and every press appearance and every time their name is searched. The kind that the internet was supposed to make impossible to escape and that we somehow allowed to be defanged by the very platforms the powerful own.

Say the names. Share the files. Do not let the conversation get redirected to RINO or TDS or whatever new word is being seeded this week to keep your eyes off the list. When someone tries to redirect you, name what they are doing out loud. That is also shame. That is also the weapon.

The stockade worked because it made the wrongdoing visible and kept it visible. We have the greatest visibility machine in human history sitting in our pockets. We are using it to share cat memes while the people in those files go to galas.

I lay in the dark at 5am thinking about the construction worker and his 55 hours and his 40% and the people that money is feeding, and I thought: the only thing these people are genuinely afraid of is that enough people will know their names and what they did and refuse to look away.

So look. And then make sure someone else looks too.

One More Thing Before You Go

If this made you feel something, share it. Not because we need the algorithm points, though honestly we do need the algorithm points. Share it because the only way any of this changes is if more people are having this conversation and fewer people are being herded into arguments about words that were invented to waste their time.

We have a YouTube channel now with videos based on our reporting. It is free to subscribe and we would very much like you to do that. Find us there and bring someone with you.

If you want to support this work directly, a paid subscription here keeps me on the bus slightly less often and gets Wolf slightly closer to a newsvan and slightly further from a prison sentence for tax resistance, which, given the meme that started this whole thing, feels like the least we can do for the man.

Get 50% off for 1 year

The bus, for the record, is exactly as bad as it sounds.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling.

Bonus Section: I Cannot Type What Follows Without Wanting to Vomit. So I’m Not Going To.

I am going to give you the links and let you read it yourself. These are not conspiracy theories. These are congressional testimony, FBI reports, court documents, and published memoirs. Go read them. Then come back and tell me the silence on television makes sense.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, after viewing the UNREDACTED files at the DOJ reading room, went on Newsmax and described emails about torture, “frequent talk of consumption,” and a restaurant called The Cannibal whose owner is woven through the files repeatedly. Her exact words: “These were sick people doing very, very sick things.” The mainstream press covered this for one news cycle and moved on. https://www.newsweek.com/lauren-boebert-sounds-alarm-on-torture-in-unredacted-epstein-files-11509362

Rep. Thomas Massie confirmed a “permission to kill” email in the files. He confirmed victims as young as nine years old. He confirmed that members of Congress were receiving pressure from the White House to stop calling for the full release of the files. He also confirmed that Epstein received a torture video from Emirati billionaire Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, CEO of Dubai’s DP World, one of the largest port operators on Earth, managing ports in 60 countries including several inside the United States. The name had been redacted in the public release. Massie read it into the congressional record himself on the House floor. Bin Sulayem has not been charged with anything. The media covered the name reveal for approximately 48 hours and moved on. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/02/cannibalism-rep-lauren-boebert-says-unredacted-epstein-files/

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, after reviewing the files, confirmed code words, confirmed emails describing girls by age, and confirmed the “permission to kill” email. On camera. On the record. Covered for one news cycle.

A 2020 FBI report, released in the document dump, describes an alleged incident from the mid-1990s in which Ghislaine Maxwell strapped a girl believed to be between six and eight years old to a table and tortured her with electrical shocks while Prince Andrew and other men watched at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Prince Andrew was arrested in February 2026 and released the same day. King Charles issued a statement saying “the law must take its course.” https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/ex-prince-andrew-accused-watching-160637953.html

Virginia Giuffre, in her posthumous memoir published before her death, wrote of being trafficked on the island to a world leader she identified as a sitting Prime Minister. Her words: “He repeatedly choked me until I lost consciousness and took pleasure in seeing me fear for my life. Horrifically, the Prime Minister laughed when he hurt me and got more aroused when I begged him to stop.” This was in a published memoir. It received one news cycle.

The DOJ released 43 victims’ full names unredacted, including minors, while the names of alleged perpetrators and co-conspirators remained blacked out. The government protected the abusers and exposed the children. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Epstein_files

The DOJ was caught photographing and logging the search history of members of Congress while they reviewed the unredacted files in the secure DOJ reading room. They were spying on the people investigating them. Both Republicans and Democrats called it an abuse of power. It received three days of coverage and disappeared.

Pam Bondi was fired as Attorney General in April 2026. Trump told her the day before: “I think it’s time.” Nobody asked what she knew or what she had seen.

Epstein owned TWO islands. Little St. James, the one everyone knows about. And Great St. James, 160 acres, purchased in 2016 for $22.5 million, mentioned almost nowhere on television in the entire history of this story. Both were sold together in 2023 for $60 million to a billionaire who has done nothing with them since. https://www.britannica.com/place/Jeffrey-Epsteins-Islands

Photos released by the House Oversight Committee from inside Little St. James show a dentist’s chair in one of the rooms. A chalkboard with the words “power,” “deception,” and “political” written on it. Masks of men’s faces on the walls. A phone with all names redacted except five first names next to the speed dial buttons. https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/never-before-seen-images-of-epsteins-private-island-released

The full DOJ document archive, 3.5 million pages, searchable: https://www.justice.gov/epstein

EpsteinExposed, an independent open-source database indexing 2.15 million documents, 1,500 people, 3,600 flight records, and 9,900 emails, cross-referenced and searchable: https://epsteinexposed.com

Jmail (the Gmail-style email browser) appears to have gone dark as of this writing. If it comes back up it is at https://jmail.world

I am not telling you what to think. I am telling you what is in the documents that your television chose not to show you. The rest is up to you.