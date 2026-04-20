The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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🐺The Wise Wolf
8h

Note from The Wise Wolf: Lily refers to it as a stockade but the correct term is a pillory. I learned this recently after playing a video game for 3 hours on the one day off I have had in the last 6 months. How cool is that?

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KameKairos's avatar
KameKairos
8h

Hey somebody after my own sleep schedule... Permanent tiredness and dream cycles of what the fuck. How about we just brand everything not Epstein files as a distraction but in the name. Like the distraction from the Epstein files war. Or the distraction from the Epstein files door dash stunt. Of even the distraction from the Epstein files presidency. Has a nice ring to it don't ya think?

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