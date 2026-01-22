They’re Building Logan’s Run and Calling It Progress

In the 1976 science fiction film Logan’s Run, there’s a scene that everyone who watched it remembers. It’s called Carousel. Citizens who turn 30 gather in a massive arena while crowds pack the stadium. People in flowing robes float up into the air, spinning and twirling while colored lights swirl and music builds to a crescendo. The authorities promise that if you believe hard enough, you’ll be “renewed.” You’ll be reborn. You’ll get another chance at life in paradise.

The crowd cheers. They celebrate. They applaud. It looks like a beautiful spiritual ceremony, a moment of transcendence and hope.

What’s actually happening is mass murder.

Those floating people are being blasted apart by lasers. Vaporized. Executed. It’s population control dressed up as religious renewal, and everyone watching has been conditioned since birth to see institutionalized killing as beautiful and necessary and good.

The society in Logan’s Run lives inside a sealed dome where computers provide everything. Nobody works. Food appears. Shelter is guaranteed. Entertainment is unlimited. It looks like paradise. But there’s one rule nobody questions. The computer decided the dome can only support a certain population, and since people consume more resources as they age while producing less value, everyone gets exactly 30 years of life. When you turn 30, you report to Carousel. You die thinking you’re being renewed when really you’re just being eliminated because you’ve become more expensive than you’re worth.

Most people never question it. The system tells them it’s beautiful. The system tells them it’s necessary. The system tells them to celebrate. And they do.

Here’s what you need to understand. Ten years from now, your grandchildren are going to be living in that world. And you’re going to be sitting in a government facility being told very politely that you’ve lived a good life, that your quality of life has diminished, that you’re expensive to maintain, and have you considered Medical Assistance in Dying?

You think I’m exaggerating?

Canada is doing this right now. Today. In 2026.

Government healthcare workers are actively suggesting to elderly and sick people that they should kill themselves to save the system money.

Not as a last resort for unbearable terminal pain. As policy. As budget management. Die with dignity. Save your family the burden. Do your patriotic duty and stop consuming resources you’re not replacing.

They’re beta testing Carousel on grandparents right now, and most people don’t even know it’s happening.

The Wealthiest Century Can’t Feed Its Soldiers

We are living through the richest period in human history. Global wealth has exploded from 160 trillion to 600 trillion dollars since the year 2000. Billionaires are racing to colonize Mars. They’re buying social media platforms as hobbies. The stock market keeps hitting all-time highs. We have more money sloshing around the global economy than any civilization has ever seen.

And we can’t even take care of our veterans.

Walk down any street in Los Angeles or Seattle or Boston or San Francisco and you’ll find them. Former soldiers sleeping in tents on sidewalks. Men and women who believed the promises about serving their country, about protecting freedom, now starving and homeless and hooked on fentanyl because it’s the only thing that shuts off the nightmares from wars we fought for oil companies and corporate profit margins.

We send these people to kill and die for us. We break their bodies in combat zones. We shatter their minds with trauma. Then we leave them to freeze on the streets of the richest nation that has ever existed on this planet. They’re dying of exposure in cities where a parking space costs more than most Americans make in a month.

So let me ask you a very simple question. If the people running this system can’t even house the soldiers who bled for them, do you really believe they’re going to hand out generous universal basic income when AI and robots make you economically obsolete? When you’re no longer producing anything of value? When keeping you alive costs more than you’ll ever contribute again?

Because I’m telling you right now what actually happens. The tech billionaires promising robot utopia where everyone lives like millionaires are lying to you. Elon Musk and Sam Altman and the parade of Silicon Valley messiahs in expensive hoodies swear they’re building a world where AI does all the work and you pursue art and philosophy on guaranteed income.

It’s bullshit. Anyone with a functioning brain can see it’s bullshit.

What’s actually coming is a combination of three dystopian nightmares happening simultaneously, and you need to understand this because your grandchildren are going to grow up in it.

Logan’s Run Plus Soylent Green On A Blade Runner Backdrop

From Logan’s Run we get the population control and age limits. You’re allowed to live as long as you’re economically useful. The moment you cost more than you produce, it’s time for your “renewal.” Walk into that suicide booth thinking you’re being saved when really the computer running society just decided you’ve had enough and it’s time to free up resources for someone younger.

From Soylent Green we get the ‘mystery food’. You’re eating ‘synthetic protein’ products made from sources you’re told not to question. The plot twist where “Soylent Green is made from people” stops being science fiction and becomes a cost-effective solution to protein shortages and corpse disposal…

From Blade Runner we get the environmental collapse. Massive urban sprawls choking on toxic air from industrial pollution. The sun barely penetrates the smog. It rains constantly but the water is poison. Corporations run everything and human life is cheaper than the robots replacing it.

That’s the world being built right now. Not fifty years from now. Not in some distant science fiction future. Ten years. Maybe less if current trends continue.

And while you’re eating mystery protein paste and struggling to breathe toxic air and being monitored by surveillance systems tracking your every move, let me tell you where the elite are going to be living...

Paradise dome cities. (And us regular folk are gonna be living in an AI-data center polluted hellscape.)

Climate controlled environments with clean air and real food and actual trees that aren’t dying from pollution. Advanced medicine. Unlimited resources. Freedom to move and speak and live however they want. These private enclaves with their own infrastructure and their own security and their own rules are being built right now. The billionaires aren’t stupid. They see what’s coming. They’re building escape pods for themselves while constructing the prison you’re going to live in.

And that toxic air you’ll be breathing? That comes from the thousands of city-sized data centers running the AI systems and robots that replaced you. Massive facilities burning through energy at incomprehensible rates, powered by methane turbines and nuclear plants running 24/7. The planet is being raped for rare earth minerals to build more servers, more robots, more infrastructure for the machine economy that benefits nobody except the people who own it.

Every data center pumps out heat and pollution. Every robot requires strip-mining more of the planet. Every AI system consumes energy that makes cryptocurrency mining look efficient. All of it so billionaires can become trillionaires while you’re locked in your pod being told by the Ministry of Truth from 1984 how fortunate you are to have synthetic food and a screen and enough UBI credits to survive but never escape.

Everything Tested By The Stasi Is Going Live With AI

The control systems aren’t new. The surveillance state has been tested for decades. After World War II, East Germany’s Stasi spent years perfecting techniques for total information control. Every phone call monitored. Every letter read. Every conversation recorded. Neighbors informing on neighbors. Files on everyone. They figured out how to use fear and paranoia and economic pressure to control an entire population without needing mass executions or overt violence.

Those techniques didn’t disappear when the Berlin Wall fell. They got refined. They got digitized. They got automated. And now with AI they’re being implemented at scale across the entire world.

They need three things for total control, and all three are almost operational.

First, AI data centers. Massive computational facilities that can monitor and analyze everything in real time. Every transaction. Every communication. Every movement. Every social media post. Process it all through algorithms that flag wrongthink, assign social credit scores, and determine who gets access to what resources. Second, robots. Automated systems that can replace human workers entirely. Manufacturing, logistics, service jobs, even creative work. Once robots can do everything humans do but faster and cheaper and without complaining or forming unions, human labor becomes obsolete. We’re maybe five years from that tipping point. Maybe less. Third, your compliance. They need enough people accepting the system before they flip the switch on full control. That’s why the propaganda is ramping up. That’s why tech billionaires keep promising utopia. That’s why they’re beta testing euthanasia programs on the elderly and calling it “death with dignity.” They’re conditioning you to accept each piece of the control grid as it goes live.

Digital IDs for “convenience.” Social credit scores for “fairness.” Constant surveillance for “safety.” UBI dependency for “freedom.” Euthanasia programs for “compassion.” Every piece gets rolled out with friendly branding and emotional appeals designed to make you accept the next link in your chain.

When dissenters speak up, they get labeled. Not arrested, not disappeared. Just tagged with some acronym that was clearly invented by intelligence agencies and seeded into online discourse to discredit anyone questioning the narrative. RINO. Conspiracy theorist. Domestic extremist. The labels change but the function stays the same. Make people afraid to speak. Make people afraid to share. Make people afraid to resist.

Everything Your Ancestors Fought For Is Being Destroyed

Think about what previous generations sacrificed. The revolutionaries who fought the British Empire so you could have representation and freedom. The workers who fought and died for the 40-hour week and weekends and workplace safety so you wouldn’t be ground into paste by industrial machinery. The soldiers who died in two world wars so fascism wouldn’t rule the planet. The civil rights activists who got beaten and killed fighting segregation so everyone could have equal rights under the law.

Everything they fought for in the 19th and 20th centuries is being systematically dismantled right now. Your generation is going to hand your grandchildren a world where they live like animals in cages. A highly regulated society where every aspect of existence is controlled and monitored and restricted. Where the elite live in paradise dome cities that look like heaven while everyone else deals with toxic air and synthetic food and constant surveillance.

And those grandchildren will grow up thinking it’s normal. They’ll never know anything different. When you try to tell them about the old world where people owned property and started businesses and spoke freely and moved without permission and made their own choices, they won’t believe you. Those stories will sound like fairy tales from a lost civilization they can’t even imagine was real.

That’s the new dark age coming. Elite aristocrats ruling from their paradise enclaves with everyone else living as permanent serfs. No economic mobility. No freedom. No escape. Just survival in the cage they built while promising it was for your own good.

Only Grandparents Can Stop This

Young people can’t organize effective resistance. When they protest in the streets they get portrayed as violent radicals. The media calls them extremists. The police crack their skulls. And nothing changes because public opinion can be manufactured to support crushing young protesters.

But there’s one demographic the government can’t easily brutalize. Grandparents. The elderly. The people who remember what the old America was like before all of this.

ICE agents can’t start shooting 80-year-old grandmothers without triggering a civil war. The optics are impossible to spin. Nobody is going to believe that 300,000 old ladies were throwing bricks at armed federal agents. The moral authority that comes with age combined with sheer numbers creates a protection that younger activists simply don’t have.

You need to organize. You need to resist. You need to stop falling for the psyop bullshit designed to keep you fighting your neighbors over manufactured political theater while the real enemy builds the cage around your grandchildren. The other political party isn’t your enemy. Immigrants aren’t your enemy. Whatever scapegoat the media is pushing this week isn’t your enemy.

The system itself is your enemy. The billionaires and politicians and intelligence agencies working together to create a permanent aristocracy with themselves at the top and everyone else in digital serfdom.

Wake up. Organize. Resist. Because the window is closing fast, and once that control grid goes fully operational there will be no way out.

Why I’m Telling You This

I need you to understand who I am and why I’m writing this warning, because it matters.

I worked in tech my entire adult life. I was the personal tech stock analyst and assistant to the richest man in South Korea. A billionaire with so much money he bought his 18-year-old son a yacht for 25 million dollars and flew in Bruce Willis to christen it with a bottle of champagne that cost more than I made in three months of work.

You want to know what that billionaire called people like you? Regular middle-class Americans? People who work for a living?

“Useless eaters.”

That’s the term. Useless eaters. People who consume resources without producing sufficient value to justify their existence. I sat in rooms with these people. I heard how they talk when the cameras are off and the PR teams aren’t listening. And I’m telling you right now, I know exactly how billionaires think because I worked for one. I’ve seen inside their world. I understand their contempt for ordinary people and their absolute conviction that they deserve to rule because they’re smarter and richer and therefore better.

They are enslaving you. All of you. Right now. In plain sight. And I could have lived a very comfortable life if I’d just kept my mouth shut about it.

Instead I tried to warn people. I spoke up. I told the truth about what I’d seen and what was coming. And my career was destroyed. My life was ruined. I got blacklisted from corporate America. I was set up on fake felony charges. I was sued for tens of millions of dollars. Everything I built got torn down because I refused to stay silent while they constructed this cage.

And you know what kills me? After sacrificing everything to sound this alarm, most people would rather share cat memes and sourdough bread recipes than face what’s actually happening. You’ll scroll past warnings that the rich are planning to murder you once you’re economically useless, and you’ll click like on a video of a puppy doing tricks.

The Wise Wolf has 60,000 subscribers. You know how many views most articles get now? Four thousand. Six thousand on a good day. That’s not because people aren’t interested. That’s censorship. The algorithms are suppressing anything that threatens the narrative. The platforms are shadowbanning anyone who tells uncomfortable truths. And most of you are too afraid to even share an article, let alone organize protests against the big tech takeover of the world.

What You Need To Do Right Now

You either share this or you don’t. You either become a paid subscriber to support independent journalism or you don’t. You either organize with other people who see what’s coming or you don’t.

But understand what doing nothing means.

It means your grandchildren will live in hell. It means everything your ancestors fought and died for gets surrendered without a fight. It means the billionaires win and you become property managed by algorithms until you’re no longer cost-effective to maintain.

I already sacrificed everything to warn you. My career. My reputation. My livelihood.

Everything.

What are you willing to sacrifice?

The cage is closing. The clock is running. Your grandchildren are watching what you do next.

Choose.

