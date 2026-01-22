The Wise Wolf

Nick Griffin
1h

Very well put. It sheds a different light on the huge effort to use resentment against mass immigration and worries about Islam to push us into 'civil war'.

The visible cutting edge of this campaign is dominated by Zionist billionaires and their pet thinktanks, so at first sight it looks to be purely a Zionist stunt on behalf of Greater Israel.

But look deeper and the US and UK Deep States are also involved, as is Elon Musk. So then it looks like a MAGA-on-acid op to destabilise Western Europe (for economic, financial and demographic gain).

But look again, and at the tensions simultaneously being racked up in the USA, and a even worse reason emerges:

Set the peasants with torches against the peasants with pitchforks. Keep them so busy hating each other that they don't even notice your power grab. And use the mayhem as the excuse for gov-corps total surveillance tyranny.

John Visher
37m

Our useful technology makes us useless. slave societies hate free men because free men are useless. Technology doesn’t care if we’re useless (technology has no skin).

