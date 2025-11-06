Filled with disturbing Satanic Technology from start to finish, the 1927 silent film masterpiece Metropolis is a horrifying, prophetic vision of the largely ignored problems with modern tech.

Fritz Lang’s 1927 film Metropolis wasn’t just predicting the future but documenting a spiritual pattern. The workers march into machine halls where they’re fed directly into Moloch’s mouth, the ancient demon-god of child sacrifice, burning alive to keep the industrial beast running. The city’s master Joh Fredersen sits in his tower and declares openly that he’s honoring his ‘father’s work’ of building the Tower of Babel, explicit biblical rebellion as the foundation of his technological empire. Then there’s Rotwang the inventor, performing occult rituals inside pentagrams to create the Machine-Person, a robot that can perfectly mimic humans and becomes a false prophet leading masses to worship and destruction.