July 4th weekend, 2023. The MSG Sphere at the Venetian Resort lights up for the first time. Standing 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide, this technological marvel could have displayed anything. Fireworks. The American flag. Elvis.

Instead, a massive eyeball stared out over Las Vegas.

The all-seeing eye.

The same symbol that appears on dollar bills, in Masonic lodges, and throughout esoteric traditions spanning millennia. Social media went nuts. Headlines screamed about people being “freaked out” by the giant eyeball. Something about it triggered a primal response. You couldn’t look at it without feeling like something was looking back.

Those familiar with occult iconography recognized it instantly. The Eye of Providence. The eye of Horus. The watcher. And it was watching over Las Vegas, the city that literally calls itself Sin City and dares you to laugh about it.

What if Las Vegas wasn’t just allowed to become a den of vice? What if it was designed that way from the beginning?

The Impossible …