The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Riff Raffer's avatar
Riff Raffer
Nov 12

What an essay. You’ve articulated so much that I’ve unknowingly internalized. My immediate family & I are amongst the few we know that NEVER wanted to go to Vegas. I’ve always found it deeply disturbing, and repulsive. Our instincts are working.

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Forget it.'s avatar
Forget it.
Nov 12

Interesting observations. Shoe fits and all that. One minor note. Jack Parsons last words were ‘but I’m not finished yet’. Yes he opened a portal, yes bad things came through, yes, he died before he could do the magick needed to confine them again. The Collin’s elite came to the conclusion that UFO’s were the demons unleashed by those rituals. The Mojave is a realm of quartz and massive underground flowing water. Plenty of energy quite naturally. So, Vegas being a ritual site. Good spot for it.

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