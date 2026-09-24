The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Lynch's avatar
Michael Lynch
9h

I don't understand 98% of what was just outlined above. I don't understand how to do the things that are described, my brain does not work at that level. But what I do understand is that Commercial AI has so many guardrails and "programed in" biases, it make the sort of use that TWW outlines impossible. If you do not own and run an application locally, you really do not have a useful or durable tool. Right now, when the internet goes down, many are just screwed. "You will own nothing and be happy" fits this perfectly.

Reply
Share
2 replies by 🐺The Wise Wolf and others
Cheerio's avatar
Cheerio
7h

I love your reply rules, honestly I checked them cuz I thought wtf THIS guy has REPLY RULES~~~~!!!

Yup ~

The Wise Wolf reply rules

I could care less what you say in the comments.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture