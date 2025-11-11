Your coworker who does tarot readings during lunch break thinks she’s discovered something new. She hasn’t. She’s channeling Babylon. The yoga instructor who talks about “raising kundalini energy” and “opening your third eye” believes she’s evolved beyond organized religion. She’s actually practicing techniques the Babylonian priesthood perfected four thousand years ago. And that guy selling $80 crystals at the farmer’s market, promising they’ll “align your chakras and connect you to spirit guides”? He’s a door-to-door salesman for the exact same demonic system that got Babylon obliterated.

The New Age movement isn’t new. It’s the oldest spiritual con in human history, and it’s been getting people damned since before the Flood.

When Angels Fell and Humans Learned Too Much

Let’s go back. Way back. Before Babylon even existed, before Nimrod built his tower, before civilization as we know it began. Genesis 6 drops one of Scripture’s most disturbing passages: “The sons of God saw the daughte…