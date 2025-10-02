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Mr Eric Chan
Oct 2

Music and occultism obviously did not disappear with the me generation hippies. A Lady Gaga concert is 100% occult ritual complete with mock human sacrifice. Incredible that her fans are olivious to it.

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Meg
Oct 2

Great article. About 15 years ago when I woke up to the occult nature of the music I owned, I tossed it all out. I realized how addictive it is/was. One of the best decisions other than accepting Jesus as my Lord and Savior 🙏

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