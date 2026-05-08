The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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SUZANNE OBRIEN's avatar
SUZANNE OBRIEN
8h

Speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹 to you.

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Hereticdrummer's avatar
Hereticdrummer
7h

The ruling class swine are not going to disclose anything about anything they do not want the sheeple to know about. Whatever they "reveal", regardless of what it is, will be either an outright lie, an obfuscation, or they don't give a flying fuck if anyone knows it.

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