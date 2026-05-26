I’m leaving for surgery. If I stop posting, they murdered me. (I realize this sounds like something a paranoid person would say, which is unfortunate because I AM paranoid, but that doesn’t mean they’re not actually trying to kill me.) That’s how serious I am about what these tech bros intend to do. My life is a paranoid nightmare now, and the really fun part is I can’t tell anymore if I’m crazy or just the only one paying attention.

So I made a video.

It’s about how tech billionaires are building data centers named after demons and nobody seems to think this is WEIRD. Like we all just collectively decided that naming your AI supercomputer “Moloch” or “Baal” is totally normal corporate branding, right up there with “Fluffy’s Pet Grooming” and “Dave’s Tire Center.”

Except Dave’s Tire Center never promised to optimize humanity out of existence.

The video is on YouTube. It’s about ten minutes long. I spent three hours making it because apparently I enjoy suffering. I used AI to generate the visuals (LOCALLY on my OWN hardware, not through some billionaire’s demon portal) and the result looks like what would happen if George Lucas and George Orwell had a baby and that baby was REALLY mad about data centers.

You should watch it. Not because I need the views (okay I absolutely need the views) but because this might be the last chance we have to laugh about this stuff before we’re all eating bug paste in concrete cells and thanking an AI named Lucifer for the privilege.

Speaking of laughing, here’s something that’s NOT funny: I can’t afford a lawyer.

See, when you spend fifteen years screaming about how Silicon Valley is literally building the infrastructure for technocratic feudalism, people don’t exactly throw money at you. In fact, they CANCEL their paid subscriptions. I’ve lost 200 paid subscribers in the last three months because confronting scary truths is apparently more offensive than gestures wildly at everything.

But here’s the thing. We actually NEED a corporate attorney. Like, a real one. The kind who knows how to file injunctions and who doesn’t get his law degree from a vending machine. The kind who can walk into a courtroom and say “Your Honor, my client would like to discuss why there are 10,000 data centers named after fallen angels and maybe we should PUMP THE BRAKES on this whole situation.”

That costs money.

A lot of money.

More money than I have, which is currently hovering somewhere between “Chipotle burrito” and “Chipotle burrito with guac” (the guac costs extra).

So I need to sell 1,000 paid subscriptions. That’s the number. That’s what gets us an attorney who can actually FIGHT BACK against these data center tech bros before they turn the entire planet into one giant AI server farm powered by nuclear reactors and human suffering.

I know what you’re thinking. “But Wise Wolf, surely this is hyperbole. Surely the tech billionaires aren’t ACTUALLY trying to build a technocratic empire that looks like Star Wars but with Satan instead of the Emperor.”

Reader, I wish I was exaggerating.

I made an entire video about it. Did I mention the video? The one on YouTube? The one you should watch right now and then share with everyone you know who still has a functioning sense of self-preservation?

Here’s what I need from you:

ONE: Watch the video. It’s free. YouTube is still free (for now). The algorithm will probably suppress it because apparently warning about demon-named data centers violates “community guidelines,” but you can find it. I believe in you.

TWO: Share it. Send it to your mom. Send it to your weird uncle. Send it to that friend who’s REALLY into cryptocurrency and thinks Elon Musk is going to save humanity. (Spoiler alert: he’s not.)

THREE: If you can afford it, become a paid subscriber. If you can’t afford it, I understand. Times are tough. But if you CAN afford it and you DON’T subscribe, just know that when we’re all living in 10x10 concrete cells eating cricket paste, I’m going to remember that you chose a Starbucks latte over fighting back against the technocratic apocalypse.

(I’m kidding.)

(Mostly.)

The point is: we’re running out of time. Trump rolled back every AI regulation the DAY he got into office. These tech bros are building their empire RIGHT NOW. And I’m sitting here typing on a laptop in a rundown situation trying to afford an attorney with whatever’s left of my subscriber base.

So watch the video. Share the video. Subscribe if you can.

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Because I’d really rather not spend my golden years worshipping an AI demon named Lucifer.

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