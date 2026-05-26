The Wise Wolf

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James North's avatar
James North
3h

I appreciate it, but you're saying something many of us already know. If I could afford subscriptions to everyone who has something to say, I would. But I don't see how providing you paid subscriptions gets us out of Peter Thiel's dystopian dream.

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Catherine Ural's avatar
Catherine Ural
2h

Good luck with your surgery. We'll be praying for you!

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