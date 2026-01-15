I swear if a single person comments and calls me a ‘libtard’ or a 'MAGAt’ over this article — I am going to go on vacation for a week and let Lily write whatever she wants until I get back…

This one is short and from the heart.

If you are a United States veteran and you cannot afford a paid subscription to The Wise Wolf, leave a comment below and we will give you a free year of full paid access. No questions asked. No proof required. If you say you served, we believe you. It is not much. It is actually embarrassingly little compared to what you sacrificed. But it is what we have to offer and we want you to have it.

Leave a comment

Thank you for your service.

Thank you for raising your right hand and swearing an oath to defend this nation.

Thank you for leaving your families and deploying to places most Americans cannot find on a map.

Thank you for watching your friends die.

Thank you for coming home with broken bodies and broken minds and trying to piece your lives back together in a country that does not do nearly enough to help you.

Thank you for being willing to take a bullet for strangers who will never know your name.

We see you. We appreciate you. And we want you reading The Wise Wolf.

Here is why this matters to me. The Wise Wolf is not a Republican publication. It is not a Democrat publication. It is an American publication. We want readers who understand that the average working class Republican has far more in common with the average working class Democrat than either of them has with the billionaires who bought the leaders of both parties. We want readers who are tired of being told to hate their neighbors because of how they vote. We want readers who remember that we are Americans first and members of our chosen political party a distant second.

When Red fights Blue, Green wins…

The division tearing this country apart is not organic. It is engineered. Order out of chaos. That is the game. Get the American people so furious at each other over culture war nonsense that they do not notice the hands picking their pockets. Get us fighting over pronouns and statues while the ruling class hollows out the middle class and ships our jobs overseas. Get us ready to kill each other so they can declare martial law and finish the job of turning this republic into an oligarchy.

There are puppets on both sides of the aisle serving this agenda. Maybe China is behind it. Maybe Russia. Maybe Israel. Maybe all of them working together.

Maybe something older and darker that I will write about another time…

The point is that someone benefits from Americans hating Americans, and it is not you or me or the guy down the street with the wrong yard sign.

Veterans understand this better than most. You served alongside people from every background and every political persuasion. You learned real quick that when bullets start flying, nobody gives a damn whether the guy next to them voted red or blue. You know what actual unity looks like because you lived it. You know what it means to be part of something bigger than yourself.

That is the energy we need right now. That is what The Wise Wolf is trying to build. A community of Americans who refuse to be divided. Who can disagree about policy without hating each other. Who understand that the real enemy is not their neighbor but the corrupt system that profits from their conflict.

So if you served this country and you want to be part of what we are building here, we want you with us. Leave a comment. Tell us your branch. Tell us where you deployed if you want to. And we will hook you up with a free year of paid access. Again, it is not much. You deserve a hell of a lot more than a Substack subscription. But it is what we have and it is yours.

To everyone else reading this, here is how you can help. Share this article. Restack it. Post it everywhere. Get it in front of every veteran you know. We want to give away as many free subscriptions as possible to the men and women who earned them. The more eyes on this, the more veterans we can reach. That is all we are asking. Not money. Not paid subscriptions. Just help us spread the word so we can say thank you to as many of our fighting men and women as possible.

Share

We are Americans. All of us. It is time we started acting like it again.

20% OFF FOR LIFE SPECIAL FOR NON-VETERANS:

Get 20% off forever

FREE PREVIEW OF THE PAID ARCHIVE: