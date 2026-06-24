The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pastor Mike's avatar
Pastor Mike
3h

Funny this popped up today, I was just reading a moment ago how millennials and gen Z can't pass the three question Stanford Financial Intelligence test.

3 questions !

1. Compounding interest j

2. The effects of 3% inflation on a 2% savings account

3. The difference and risk between a stock and a mutual fund

We're doomed

Reply
Share
1 reply
Tulips and Bees's avatar
Tulips and Bees
3h

Wow. Just wow. You are THE Most Interesting Man In The World. The manner in which you put a sentence together that makes one try to memorize it to toss out like an "adlib line [that] was well rehearsed" deserves more than just a moment of silence. Brilliant, Mr. Wolf. Thank you.

Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture