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🐺The Wise Wolf
Jul 11, 2025

I want to point out that I wrote this article but Lily did a lot of the research and editing so I included her in the byline because she's pretty awesome for a Gen Z, liberal arts college student. :P

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Lily-Rose Dawson
Jul 11, 2025

Oh I forgot to mention this, I think we should start looking into migrating over to Gab.com. There are a lot more people on there that would vibe with this sort of content than on Substack. It is a shame this platform has gone full on retard woke mode in the last year. 60k subs is a lot to abandon but since we started getting the algorithm dick punching us into the dirt, we are not getting the views we should be anymore.

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