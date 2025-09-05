The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Kay Castaneda's avatar
Kay Castaneda
Sep 6, 2025

You've written everything I believe. We are in a Spiritual War. As the old hymn days "Onward Christian Soldiers."

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Andermarty's avatar
Andermarty
Sep 6, 2025

Jesus has already paid for our salvation. Yes we need the full armor of God and pray for it everyday. We cannot be silent. Expect persecution, that is coming. We will the few standing for God.

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