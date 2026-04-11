The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Curtis Osiowy's avatar
Curtis Osiowy
5h

Love this and sorry to hear about your health! Blessings from Albertastan

Reply
Share
1 reply
Deborah Friel's avatar
Deborah Friel
4h

Wise Wolf, you are an incredible human being, an EXCELLENT journalist, and you have the most unique sense of humor, dowsed with a dash of sarcasm that I've ever witnessed. You are one who, once again, will help to raise heaven on earth as the One Infinite Creator created it to be. And I, for one, LOVE YOU... MY BROTHER!

Reply
Share
55 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture