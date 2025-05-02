

About a year ago, I found myself tumbling down a YouTube rabbit hole of videos trashing Steven Seagal’s increasingly bizarre filmography. Amidst the mockery and montage edits, I stumbled upon something different—something smarter, sharper, and frankly, brilliant. That discovery was The Bad Movie Bible, the YouTube channel hosted by British author and critic Rob Hill.

Hill isn’t just another YouTuber with a mic and an opinion. He’s a former professional video editor who worked on major productions including the Harry Potter franchise, and he's the author of the highly acclaimed book The Bad Movie Bible, which has been praised for its thoughtful approach to cult classics and cinematic disasters alike. The YouTube channel, born from that book, goes far beyond typical internet snark. Hill dissects beloved and notorious films alike with a film critic’s insight and a fan’s deep affection for the absurd.

What sets Hill apart is his genuine love for the material. He treats even the worst movies with the respect of a scholar and the wit of a stand-up comic. Whether he’s diving into the convoluted timeline of the Terminator series, analyzing the cultural impact of ‘80s ninja flicks (a nostalgic soft spot for many of us who grew up during the VHS era), or enthusiastically exploring the outrageous world of Indian action cinema, Hill delivers commentary that is as informative as it is hilarious.

For me, The Bad Movie Bible became more than casual entertainment—it was the only YouTube channel I’ve ever felt compelled to financially support. I’ve been a proud Patreon subscriber for months, and that’s not something I say lightly. The production quality, writing, and research that go into each video are leagues beyond the average YouTube fare. This is film criticism done with passion and purpose, wrapped in the colorful chaos of cinematic schlock.

If you have even the slightest affection for so-bad-they’re-good movies, or you simply want to understand why Troll 2, Samurai Cop, or Birdemic continue to haunt our collective consciousness, do yourself a favor and check out Hill’s work.

👉 Visit The Bad Movie Bible on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thebadmoviebible

You’ll laugh, you’ll learn, and you might just develop a newfound love for the worst movies ever made.

Disclaimer: This is a voluntary, unpaid endorsement of the Bad Movie Bible media franchise.