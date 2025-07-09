The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Medical Truth Podcast
Jul 9, 2025Edited

Love it!!! It's called Good Old Fashion Ass Whoppin!! In fact today's politician's the DemonRats RepubTurds, and Mr. Operation Warp Speed would have all gotten charged with Treason and hung at the gallows based on their breach and oath of the United States Constitution!! All a bunch of lying, thieving, disgusting scoundrels! They drip with corruption! I would be happy to see all the Epstein pervert pedophiles get rounded up first!

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Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
Jul 9, 2025

Here is a great article https://hblazer.substack.com/p/broken-oaths?publication_id=4696275&post_id=165592200&isFreemail=true&r=20l64t&triedRedirect=true

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