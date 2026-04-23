The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Nicole Martin's avatar
Nicole Martin
5h

Thank you wise wolf as always, you do the work that opens our minds and hearts to the evils of men today. It’s so hard for me to think that a group of men could be so heartless as to kill their fellow man. But yet, history teaches us that this has happened so many times. We have never learned. It makes me so sad 😞

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Roger Knowles's avatar
Roger Knowles
5h

I think it is clear that Palantir’s Maven system played a role in the deadly strike on the Iranian school. At a minimum this demonstrates the real dangers of AI driven target acquisition and should cause rationale leaders in our military to stop the use of this technology. But sadly rational military leaders are becoming as rare a sighting as the dodo.

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