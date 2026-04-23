The CIA has been financing the literal Beast System from the Book of Revelation for over twenty years. It has a CEO. It has a stock ticker. It just published a 22-point manifesto demanding the right to draft your children into its wars. The press is not covering this. Your government is not stopping it. And the man who named the company after Satan’s magic spy camera just held a secret conference for the world’s most powerful people and told them that anyone trying to shut it down is doing the Antichrist’s work. You were not supposed to find out.

You have probably never heard of Palantir Technologies. That is not an accident.

Palantir is the surveillance company the CIA helped fund in 2003. It tracks what you buy, who you call, where you go, what medications you take. It feeds that into AI systems that rate every American citizen. Give you a number. Decide how much of a problem you are. It picks who gets bombed for the U.S. military. It has contracts with the Army, the FBI, ICE, Homeland Security, and the FDA. You interact with systems it built every day without knowing it.

Palantir calls itself “software that dominates.”

Not software that serves. Not software that protects. DOMINATES. They put that on their public profile. Your tax dollars fund this company. $794 million in government contracts this year alone. The Army just handed them a $10 billion enterprise deal. Multi-year contract ceilings awarded in 2025 alone total $13.7 billion. Nobody in the press is asking why a corporation founded with CIA money, named after Satan’s magic spy camera from Lord of the Rings, that nobody voted for, is telling the public how the world should be run.

And to every Republican reading this: you spent the last few months furious about the Minnesota benefits fraud scandal. Good. Up to $9 billion stolen, mostly by Somali scammers, some of it allegedly funneled to the al-Shabaab terrorist organization. That is real and people should go to prison for it.

But Palantir pulled in more than that in new contract ceilings in 2025 alone, with your money, with no vote, with no oversight, and they just published a manifesto saying your kids should be drafted into the wars they get paid to run. You want to talk about who is robbing America blind? You are furious at the wrong people.

A Billionaire Explains His Manifesto. We Translate.

Before releasing his 22 points, Palantir CEO Alex Karp went on NPR: “Palantir is here to disrupt and make our institutions the very best in the world and, when it’s necessary, to scare our enemies and, on occasion, kill them.” On NPR. Between the pledge drive and the classical music hour.

WHAT KARP SAID: “We should seriously consider moving away from an all-volunteer force and only fight the next war if everyone shares in the risk and the cost.”

WHAT HE MEANT: A company that profits from war wants your children drafted into its wars. Palantir’s AI is RIGHT NOW picking bomb targets in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, and Ukraine. Every bomb that drops, Palantir gets paid. The volunteer supply ran out and now they need yours. Your eighteen year old in a body bag is a line item in their quarterly earnings report.

WHAT KARP SAID: “National service should be a universal duty.”

WHAT HE MEANT: YOUR children. Not his. YOURS. Rich kids get deferments, bone spurs, and college enrollment. Poor kids get rifles and a folded flag handed to their mothers at a funeral Karp will not attend.

WHAT KARP SAID: “The engineering elite has an affirmative obligation to participate in the defense of the nation.”

WHAT HE MEANT: The ENGINEERING ELITE participates. Your family dies. They wrap it in a flag so you say thank you.

WHAT KARP SAID: We must fight “the ruthless exposure of the private lives of public figures.”

WHAT HE MEANT: Karp built a company that knows what pills you take, who you called at 2am, what websites you visit. All of it sitting in a database right now, shared with the government. You were not asked. And now he wants you to stop prying into powerful men’s private lives.

The man who built the surveillance state wants to be left alone.

And he isn’t the only tech bro billionaire that wants you to stop digging into his past…

Elon Musk’s name is in the Epstein documents. Emails show him asking Epstein “What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?” Peter Thiel’s name is there too, with scheduled meetings on Epstein’s calendar. Both of them. Documented. Musk is now inside the White House gutting the FBI, the DOJ, and every agency with authority to investigate what those documents point to. They built the machine that watches you. They are destroying the machine that watches them. Your government is not protecting you from these people. Your government is these people.

Peter Thiel named his company after the palantíri, the Seeing Stones controlled by Sauron, Tolkien’s version of Satan. The all-seeing eye. The entity that watches everything and uses the information to enslave every free people on earth. In Tolkien’s tradition, Sauron is Satan by another name. That all-seeing eye is on the back of your dollar bill right now, sitting atop an unfinished pyramid.

Peter Thiel put that symbol in his company name in 2004. If you want to know who has been building that pyramid, go back to 1932.

The Blueprint Was Written in 1932. Nobody Threw It Away.

Technocracy Inc. wanted to abolish democracy and replace it with rule by technical experts. Not elected. Not accountable. Replace money with energy certificates. Citizens get their allocation based on compliance. Step out of line, your allocation gets adjusted. Own nothing. Consume what you are given.

The Nazis believed the same thing. When they lost the war, Technocracy Inc. went quiet.

It did not DISAPPEAR.

Elon Musk’s grandfather, Joshua Haldeman, was a chapter leader of Technocracy Inc. in Canada. A true believer. You know what Technocracy Inc. believed? That engineers and scientists should run the country instead of elected politicians…

And that regular people couldn’t be trusted to make decisions. That a small group of smart men should control the economy and decide who gets what. Sound familiar? The ideology didn’t die with Haldeman. It got patient. It got funding. It got technology. It got a rebrand.

It became Silicon Valley.

The plan did not change. The technology did. And the first thing they used it for was figuring out what to do with everyone they no longer need.

“Universal high income” is Elon Musk’s term. The same Elon Musk whose grandfather ran the movement that believed engineers should control the economy. The same Elon Musk who is building the robots that will eliminate your job. The same Elon Musk who is currently running the federal government without being elected to anything. He is pushing universal high income because once his robots replace your job, you are going to need something to live on. And he wants to be the one who decides what that is.

Everyone they do not allow to work cannot work. They decide who works. They own the robots, the factories, the warehouses. If they decide you are not needed, there is no job to find. You were born poor. You will die poor. Your kids will die poor. The money stays with the people who own the robots. In 1932 Musk’s grandfather’s movement called it energy certificates. In 2026 Musk calls it universal high income because it sounds better at a TED talk. “You will own nothing and be happy” was World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab’s line before Musk started saying it with better stage presence. DOGE is what happens when the engineer class finishes shoving out the elected political class. The technical elite deciding who works and who eats is a 22-point manifesto from a company the CIA built and Satan named.

They inherited this plan. They have been executing it for ninety years. Want to see what that looks like? Look at what Palantir’s AI just did to a school full of girls in Iran.

This Is What Ninety Years of Execution Looks Like.

Palantir built an AI targeting system called Maven that the U.S. military uses to pick bombing targets. In March 2026, Maven picked a girls’ elementary school in Minab, Iran. Over 165 people died. Most of them children. The school had been publicly known and clearly marked for years. The Pentagon is investigating whether its own AI killed those children.

Nobody at Palantir has been charged with anything. The stock went up.

Maven picks targets overseas. Palantir has a second product called Foundry that it runs on Americans here at home. Foundry is building a file on you right now. Before you’ve done a thing. It predicts your behavior. Rates how dangerous you might be. Flags you before you trouble anyone. Former employees confirm this and report being tracked before they could go public, which would sound paranoid if the company hadn’t named itself after Satan’s spy device.

They are not building a tool to catch criminals. They are building a tool to decide who gets to be one. Anyone who resists a draft becomes a criminal. Foundry already has their name. And a forced draft has a very predictable effect on the streets.

Every time America has tried a forced draft, the streets filled. Riots give the president emergency powers. Emergency powers plus a database full of names is how you round people up. Palantir already has the database. The draft gives them the excuse to use it. A forced draft starts the fire, the fire justifies martial law, martial law gets rid of everyone standing between these men and what they want. If that sounds like a conspiracy theory, consider what the man currently running the country calls this moment.

The same president who campaigned against globalist elites just called this moment “the world’s most powerful reset.” Word for word from the World Economic Forum. Both parties are working toward the same end. The culture war IS what is being built. Every hour Americans spend screaming at each other is an hour they work without anyone watching.

While they were screaming, Tesla shareholders voted to approve the largest executive pay package in corporate history. One trillion dollars for Musk, if he hits his targets. He celebrated on stage dancing next to a pair of humanoid robots. That was not a coincidence.

Tesla’s Trillion-Dollar Payday Isn’t About Cars

One benchmark Musk must hit to collect that trillion: build and deploy one million robot soldiers. Those are not factory workers. The Pentagon has been funding autonomous weapons development every year since 2020. Palantir picks the targets. The robots follow the orders.

Wall Street is not betting on a robot that does your laundry. They are betting on a robot that does what soldiers do, without the funerals, without the protests, and without a conscience to override the order.

Musk told the World Economic Forum in January that eventually there will be more robots on earth than people. Not slightly more. His word was “vastly.” He has put the number at over 20 billion units. There are currently about 8 billion humans alive. Do that math.

Right now the government needs your grandson to fight these wars. Once the factories build enough robots, it doesn’t. The robots don’t come home with PTSD. They don’t testify before Congress. They don’t refuse orders. Palantir picks the target. The robot goes. No funeral. No protest. No conscience.

Your kids fight the wars until the robots are ready. And Thiel, who co-founded Palantir, whose company picks the targets, and whose name is in Epstein’s calendar, just held a private conference about the Antichrist and told the press it was about Jesus.

The Gay Billionaire’s Secret Antichrist Seminar

Peter Thiel is openly homosexual and calls himself a Christian. He is LYING about one of those things. Men who follow Christ do not name their companies after Satan’s seeing stones. They do not build AI that bombed a school and killed 165 children. They do not show up in Epstein’s appointment calendar. Thiel does all of this, and somewhere a pastor is nodding along because Thiel donated to the right thing.

These people are LYING to you. All of them. About all of it.

In September 2024, Thiel launched a private lecture series. Topic: the Antichrist. Location secret. No cameras. No recordings. No press. He took it to Paris, then Rome, directly to the Vatican’s doorstep. Catholic institutions publicly distanced themselves from the conference. The Pope weighed in. Audio eventually leaked.

His argument: people who want to regulate AI are the “legionnaires of the Antichrist.” Every journalist, regulator, and voter who thinks a private corporation probably shouldn’t decide who gets bombed is, according to Thiel, doing the devil’s work. It doesn’t just defend what he’s building. It makes opposing him a sin.

Academic theology does not require secret locations. Warning people about evil does not require banning cameras. But telling billionaires that anyone trying to stop you is doing Satan’s work requires privacy.

And there is a reason Thiel chose Revelation 13 specifically as the centerpiece of his lectures. Because if you have read it, you already know what Palantir is.

Revelation 13 describes a system where nobody can buy, sell, or work without a mark proving they are approved. John wrote that in exile two thousand years ago. It reads like a Palantir product roadmap. The man who built that product just held a secret conference about it with the richest men in the world and told the press it was about Jesus.

John called what he saw Babylon.

Babylon Has a Stock Ticker

Ninety years. One plan. Technocracy in the 1930s. The CIA building mass surveillance programs in the 1970s. Silicon Valley in the 2000s. Robot soldiers in the 2020s. The founders are dead. The plan keeps going.

Palantir watches everyone and picks the targets. The robots pull the trigger. The robots think for themselves so nobody has to take the blame. The wars are the excuse. The draft feeds bodies until the robots are ready. The culture war keeps you distracted. Foundry’s files tell them who will push back. Foundry’s ratings determine who eats.

Revelation 18 says the great men of the earth are not governments. They are the men who own governments. They control the money. They control what you are allowed to know. John described exactly who is running this show two thousand years ago, down to the secret meetings about Armageddon.

The system has a name. It has a logo. It has a stock ticker. It just published its manifesto.

The last time God stepped in on a civilization that had gone this far, it rained for forty days. Noah spent a hundred years building the ark while his neighbors called him crazy. They were right that it wasn’t raining yet. They were wrong about what that meant. Every single one of them, right up until the moment they were swimming.

You can share this right now. Send it to one person and ask them to send it to one person. That is how you build an ark when you don’t have a hundred years.

Or scroll to the next thing.

Hope you know how to swim.

Noah spent 100 years building the ark while his neighbors called him crazy. We’ve been at this three years and Lily still takes the bus. If you can afford a paid subscription, that’s how you keep the ark under construction. If you can’t, share this with one person who needs to read it. Either way, you just did something. Throw us a plank.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling.

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