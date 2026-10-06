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Aaliya's avatar
Aaliya
2hEdited

This was so unsettling and so much truth here…

What a chilling tale! The lengths some will go to for eternal youth is truly unsettling.

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Hereticdrummer
2h

Great article. The rich have always had total disdain for the poor and perpetually considered them as expendable as stockyard animals. Both then (as far back as you want to go) and now. Power concedes nothing to the powerless. Take a close look at those pictures of Cher, especially the one on the right. I see a very obvious male to female, transsexual androgyne. Cher is a tranny/drag-man, one of the more famous of "her" perverted ilk.

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