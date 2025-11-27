The priest’s hands started shaking when I started asking uncomfortable questions about the Book of Enoch. Not a little tremor. A full-body response like I’d just asked him to explain where he was the night of the murder. He stood up so fast his chair scraped across the floor and suddenly he had somewhere to be, right now, this second, can’t talk, gotta go.

That was priest number three in three years. Same reaction, same fear, same desperate exit. I started testing it deliberately after that, dropping Enoch’s name into conversations with clergy across different denominations just to watch what happened. Every single time, without fail, I got the same response. These men who’d spent decades teaching Scripture went blank and afraid the moment I touched this particular nerve. They weren’t protecting theology.

They were protecting something else…

The Text That Refused To Die

For three centuries after Christ walked the earth, Christians read the Book of Enoch as Scripture. Not optional reading…