The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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🐺The Wise Wolf
Aug 15, 2025Edited

Here's another story about Steve and my drug and booze fueled misadventures in Florida:

My forty-something brain, caught in the amber of nostalgia, fixates on those glorious days when Steve and I carved our particular brand of chaos across the Florida panhandle, circa 2008-2012. One memory surfaces with crystalline clarity—a night that has embedded itself in my neural pathways like shrapnel from some beautiful explosion.

Not far outside Tampa, headed inland toward the sweaty armpit of America's peninsular appendage, sits a small swamp town called Ocala—at least I think it was Ocala, time having performed its usual slight-of-hand on geographical certainties. Once you've tasted the salt air of the Keys, the rest of Florida reveals itself as what it truly is: America's equivalent of a sweaty, fat woman's asshole.

But in this particular asshole of geography sat Skipper's Smoke Shack, a dive bar that served food capable of inducing religious experiences and, more importantly, had earned its reputation as the premier venue for that beautiful bastard child of punk rock known as psychobilly. If you've absorbed The Misfits into your bloodstream, you understand the sonic DNA we're discussing.

This was the era of the Geico gecko's media saturation campaign, when that twangy rockabilly song by The Legendary Shack Shakers first crawled through television speakers into America's collective unconscious. JD Wilkes—incredible artist, singular human specimen—fronted this band, and the commercial's success had catapulted them from regional obscurity into national touring status. They were scheduled to desecrate Skipper's that weekend.

Steve materialized at my condo door at precisely 6 PM, his entrance choreographed with the casual presumption of Cosmo Kramer invading Jerry's apartment—unannounced, uninvited, inevitable. I was still imprisoned in my corporate monkey suit, that despised uniform of capitalist servitude, tie knotted like a noose around my neck. Steve, cool as liquid nitrogen, produced his calling card: a substantial bag of cocaine, the universal key that unlocked every adventure in his considerable arsenal.

The mathematics were simple: I possessed the only driver's license and vehicle in his shrinking social circle that hadn't been permanently alienated by his particular brand of chicanery. Everyone else had ostracized him completely, cutting him from their lives like a malignant tumor. So it fell to me to pilot our expedition to Ocala. Fortunately, we shared dual addictions—psychobilly music and pharmaceutical enhancement—and Steve's pockets bulged with hundred-dollar bills, his twice-my-paycheck salary (despite working half my hours and reporting to me, he made double my income because he was simply the best goddamn salesperson I'd witnessed in twenty-five years of marketing warfare).

We folded ourselves into my aging VW Jetta and began our pilgrimage. I'd never visited Skipper's, but everyone in our music scene knew its mythical status. I'd been wanting to make this journey for months. I'd never heard of The Legendary Shack Shakers by name, but their music had infiltrated my consciousness through that Geico commercial, corporate jingle transformed into gateway drug.

The bar squatted beside black swamp water where alligator eyes surfaced and disappeared like prehistoric surveillance cameras. Inside, the ecosystem revealed its magnificent absurdity: girls assembled from Southern Gothic fever dreams, wearing cut-off jean shorts and flannel shirts tied around their breasts like they'd stepped directly from the Dukes of Hazzard soundstage into three-dimensional reality.

Steve and I wore our little cocaine jar necklaces, complete with miniature spoons—practical jewelry for the pharmaceutical enthusiast. I nursed a gin and tonic with religious devotion while he systematically dumped hundred-dollar quantities of blow into every straight Jack Daniel's he ordered. Despite consuming enough stimulants to trigger cardiac arrest in large mammals, he maintained his characteristic calm, cool collectedness, grinding his teeth while I felt my skin threatening to explode outward from internal pressure.

The band emerged like a vision from World War II. JD Wilkes wore a military jumpsuit that looked authentically period—which, I would learn later that evening, it actually was.

They delivered an absolutely transcendent set. To this day, this performance ranks in my personal top five concerts, exceeded only by that miraculous night when Steve and I were wandering St. Petersburg's bar district and stumbled into a dive bar with fewer than twenty people watching Trent Reznor perform an acoustic set solo. Literally Trent fucking Reznor, no advertisements, no public announcements—he'd simply materialized in St. Pete and decided to visit a dive bar the same night we happened to wander in. But that's another story for another time, assuming this series proves successful, which I doubt judging from my recent Substack engagement. You'd think fifty thousand subscribers would generate more than ten likes per story.

But I digress. JD the singer embodied kinetic energy in human form, never ceasing movement throughout the entire set. He played harmonica, danced, sang, performed stand-up comedy—everything a rock star should master to manipulate crowd dynamics into pure ecstasy.

I leaned toward Steve: "This guy has to be on even more blow than both of us combined." He laughed in agreement.

Midway through the set, during a song called "Blood on the Bluegrass"—about the Roderick Ferrell vampire murders that had stained Florida not long before this performance—Steve simply rose from his chair and walked to the center of the stage. I had never witnessed this man dance in my entire acquaintance with him. What emerged was the most awkwardly magnificent avant-garde interpretative dance performance I have ever observed: Steve, dressed like some hybrid of South Park goth kids and post-apocalyptic Mad Max villain, his skin pale as fresh snow, moving like he was auditioning for a musical so far off-Broadway it existed on another planet.

The assembled hillbillies stared in complete incomprehension. I heard one large redneck specimen declare, "Look at that little faggot dancing like a faggot"—a perfect example of Central Florida's intellectual sophistication. But I digress.

Then something magical occurred. After the song concluded, JD Wilkes began stripping off his jumpsuit down to his tighty-whitie underwear and threw it directly to Steve. Somehow Steve had anticipated this moment—his hand was already positioned in the air as if he intended to catch something that hadn't yet been thrown.

Steve caught the sweat-soaked garment and waved to the crowd, who stood awestruck that this amazing performer considered this dancing fool worthy of receiving his jumpsuit as a personal souvenir.

Twenty minutes after the show ended, we were sitting at the bar when JD approached and settled beside us. He explained that the jumpsuit had belonged to his uncle in World War II or something similar—I couldn't hear clearly because I was eight gin and tonics deep and my brain felt simultaneously imploding and exploding from the cocaine saturation.

Steve and JD conversed like old friends until my dumb ass interjected with the obvious question: how much blow did Mr. Wilkes consume before a set to generate that level of energy?

He looked at me and laughed. "You see this drink in my hand?"

"Yep."

"It's just water. I don't use drugs or drink. I just got natural energy."

Afterward, he shook our hands and waved goodbye as Steve and I began scanning the crowd for single women to accompany us back to our hotel room.

I really miss that guy. I hope he's still out there somewhere, acting as weird as ever with zero fucks to give anyone. The world is his oyster and he's going to shuck that thing raw until the day he either dies or it ends.

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Milton Thomas X's avatar
Milton Thomas X
Aug 18, 2025

Great story! Really enjoyed it... great writing.

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