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Michael Edwards's avatar
Michael Edwards
Sep 24

Authenticity is rare and when you meet someone who is Authentic; they stand out and she’ll shock others who are always trying to be someone other than their true selves!!! It is rare to find someone comfortable in their own skin, happy with being who they were made to be and excited just to live in the moment not the future or past where most people dwell!

I imagine meeting the Buddha or Jesus Christ (Yeshua) was something similar to your meeting up with Steve!!! Thanks for sharing your adventure and time spent with an authentic soul...

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C G Davis
Sep 24

May have been running from something. That's why he didn't have but a couple pieces of furniture. They have to move every two to three years at the most so they can't allow anything to tie them down. I knew a man in my past that was similar. After becoming good friends, I was at his house and decided to help him with his W2 taxes. Next time at his home I noticed a letter from the IRS on his counter stating that his W2 did not match his name. This was back in the early 1990s. I called a friend who did some research and this man had changed his name 8 times and moved every two years. Went to his house a week later and he was gone. Left his few pieces of furniture, clothes, everything. Never saw him again. My sister found out his parents lived several streets over from her (in a different state). She wanted to let them know he was ok but they denied ever knowing him.

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