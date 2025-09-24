The Coolest Guy I Ever Met: A Rock Star Without a Band
Sometimes I wonder if he was even human - an alien, an immortal god walking among us, or just a figure born from my own imagination.
What does it mean to be truly cool? Not the manufactured, Instagram-filtered version of cool that gets packaged and sold back to us, but the raw, unfiltered, authentic kind that makes you stop and wonder if you've just encountered someone from another dimension entirely. I thought I knew until I met Steve.
It was 2016, and I was 28, co-managing a telemarketing boiler room in Tampa. I'd always considered myself reasonably intelligent - the kind of guy who could hold his own in most conversations, solve problems, think on his feet. Then Steve walked into my life and made me feel like I was operating with the intellectual capacity of a houseplant.
The Entrance
Picture this: a sun-drenched Florida office where everyone sweated through their mandatory suits and ties, clicking away at computers, following the corporate playbook to the letter. Then the door opens, and in walks this guy who looked like he'd stepped straight out of a 1980s Depeche Mode video - leather duster, bondage pants, pale as rice paper despite living in one of the sunniest places on the planet. While the rest of us wondered how the hell he'd talked HR into letting him dress like that, Steve was already making his first sale of the day.
He was approaching 40 but looked my age, which he attributed to being vegetarian since he was nine. This health consciousness came with a fascinating twist: he smoked two packs of Marlboro Reds daily and drank nothing but fresh hand-squeezed Florida orange juice and top-shelf Jack Daniel's - the kind aged ten years in oak barrels that cost close to $50 a bottle back then. A bottle he polished off every single day.
The Contradiction Machine
Steve was a walking contradiction, and somehow that made him more magnetic, not less. He was a technological Luddite who barely knew what the internet was, yet he was such a sales virtuoso that the company hired a girl specifically to do data entry for his orders because he refused to touch those "damn devil boxes." He worked maybe an hour or two a day and was our top performer, pulling in around two grand a week.
And he was always broke.
His tiny apartment was a study in selective minimalism - no furniture except a bed, a few handmade tables, and a bookshelf, all imported from Tibet at a cost that exceeded my annual salary. No TV. No computer. No clutter. Just expensive, purposeful emptiness and stacks of books I couldn't pronounce the titles of.
The Physics of Cool
Here's what I learned about coolness from watching Steve: it's not about trying to be anything. It's about being so authentically yourself that you create your own gravitational field, and everyone else either gets pulled in or bounces off. Steve didn't perform coolness - he inhabited it like a second skin.
He could talk his way into a supermodel's bedroom one night, then get shot down by a 400-pound woman with a five o'clock shadow the next, and his reaction would be exactly the same: a slight smile, a shrug, and zero shame. He didn't care because caring about other people's opinions would have required him to acknowledge that their opinions mattered more than his own experience. And why would they?
Friday Night Rituals
Every Friday, we had our routine. Dinner at a vegetarian Indian restaurant, then one of three options: hit up a strip club, catch some jazz at a smoky bar where we'd smoke $50 cigars while watching thin, exotic women in slinky dresses coo into microphones (even though we both hated jazz), or call up high-end escorts, get an ounce of ‘party supplies’, and spend the next two days in a haze of powder and flesh - though we never actually slept with any of them. It was more about just being around beautiful women than having sex for Steve.
That last part always fascinated me. Here was a guy who could afford the finest everything, who lived without inhibition or social constraints, yet he seemed to exist above basic human appetites. He was performing wealth and hedonism rather than indulging in it, like he was conducting some elaborate anthropological experiment on American excess.
The Alien Theory
For a time, I genuinely wondered if Steve was human. Not in a cute, hyperbolic way - I mean I seriously considered whether I was dealing with an extraterrestrial or some kind of immortal vampire playing at being mortal. He was too intelligent, too disconnected from normal human concerns, too comfortable existing outside the social physics that governed the rest of us.
He lived more in a week than most people do in their entire lives, and he did it all with the casual indifference of someone channel-surfing. Nothing fazed him because nothing surprised him, as if he'd already seen all possible permutations of human behavior and found them mildly amusing at best.
The Vanishing Act
Then one day, he was gone. Not "gave his two weeks' notice and moved to Seattle" gone - just gone. Left everything in his apartment, walked away from his job, vanished without a trace. Those expensive Tibetan tables, his books, his leather duster - all abandoned like props in a play that had suddenly ended.
I spent years searching for him. Someone mentioned they thought he'd headed to San Francisco because he had a son there, so I traveled out there, asking around, following dead-end leads. Nothing. It was as if Steve had never existed, except for the lingering feeling that I'd encountered something extraordinary disguised as a chain-smoking telemarketer.
Years later, playing through the video game Disco Elysium, I encountered the only character who ever reminded me of Steve: Harry Du Bois. Here was this whiskey-soaked, philosophically tortured detective who somehow managed to be brilliant and self-destructive in equal measure. The way Harry could deliver profound insights while falling apart at the seams, his complete disregard for social norms, his ability to be simultaneously the smartest and most reckless person in any room - it all felt hauntingly familiar. Sometimes during my playthrough, I wondered if the developers had somehow encountered my old telemarketing friend and turned him into digital fiction. Because the only person I'd ever met who came close to Steve's particular brand of hedonistic philosopher wasn't even a real person.
The Lesson
What Steve taught me about coolness is that it's not a pose or an attitude - it's a complete absence of the need to be anything other than exactly who you are. Cool people don't try to be cool; they're too busy being themselves to worry about the impression they're making. They operate from their own center of gravity, creating their own weather patterns, indifferent to the storms swirling around everyone else.
Steve was a rock star without a band, a movie star without a silver screen. He was cool because he was shameless, not in the desperate, attention-seeking way, but in the profound, existential way of someone who had somehow transcended the basic human need for approval.
Maybe he was an alien. Maybe he was an immortal god on vacation. Maybe he was just a guy from Ohio who figured out something the rest of us are still trying to learn. But wherever Steve is now - if he exists in any conventional sense - I hope he's still walking through life like he owns the place, still making everyone around him wonder what it would be like to be that free.
Because that's what real coolness is: freedom from caring about being cool at all.
Authenticity is rare and when you meet someone who is Authentic; they stand out and she’ll shock others who are always trying to be someone other than their true selves!!! It is rare to find someone comfortable in their own skin, happy with being who they were made to be and excited just to live in the moment not the future or past where most people dwell!
I imagine meeting the Buddha or Jesus Christ (Yeshua) was something similar to your meeting up with Steve!!! Thanks for sharing your adventure and time spent with an authentic soul...
May have been running from something. That's why he didn't have but a couple pieces of furniture. They have to move every two to three years at the most so they can't allow anything to tie them down. I knew a man in my past that was similar. After becoming good friends, I was at his house and decided to help him with his W2 taxes. Next time at his home I noticed a letter from the IRS on his counter stating that his W2 did not match his name. This was back in the early 1990s. I called a friend who did some research and this man had changed his name 8 times and moved every two years. Went to his house a week later and he was gone. Left his few pieces of furniture, clothes, everything. Never saw him again. My sister found out his parents lived several streets over from her (in a different state). She wanted to let them know he was ok but they denied ever knowing him.