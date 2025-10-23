The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Dan Roach's avatar
Dan Roach
Oct 24

Read the first bit.Fantastic. Saving the rest for later. We live in a bizarre manifestation. Hopefully we can find enough unaltered humans to set things right. Narcissism, and other cluster B personality disorders seem to be part of the genetic contamination, just my personal observations.

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Sherri Wilson's avatar
Sherri Wilson
Oct 23

Very well presented. Reading Scripture can bring about the questions seeking Christ in prayer helps put those questions into understanding! This world is more Evil than many are aware of, I know I had been misled most of my life. I pray people really look into what you are sharing here. This isn’t science fiction it is actually leading to the ultimate …. Life or Death! Thank you Wise Wolf… for you diligence in this!

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