What darkness could fester behind that familiar smile you’ve trusted for years?

Look at your wife right now. Really look. That face you’ve kissed for fifteen years. Those eyes you trust more than your own. The way she tilts her head when she’s thinking. The little crease between her eyebrows when she’s worried about you.

Now ask yourself something that’ll make your stomach drop: what if that’s not her?

Not in some metaphorical “people change” bullshit. I mean what if the thing sitting across from you, drinking coffee from the mug you bought her three Christmases ago, accessing fifteen years of memories like database files, mimicking love because it’s been watching you long enough to know exactly how love looks. What if she was never her?

You think that’s insane. Paranoid. The kind of thing unstable people think.

Good. That’s exactly what they need you to think.