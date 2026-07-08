The Wise Wolf

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Edwina's avatar
Edwina
2h

Great movie, for starters. Eddie Murphy's talent for embodying comedic insouciance and the earnestness of the casually righteous is a pleasure to watch.

But you've pulled on a thread that I am now going to think about non-stop: child sacrifice as a means of peering into time. That makes everything that makes no sense about this world suddenly make sense.

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Aaliya's avatar
Aaliya
1h

Wow, this theory about Nostradamus and the demon is mind-blowing!

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