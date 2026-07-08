Lily is off at summer camp molding young journalists, which means nobody was here to stop me from writing this. Enjoy.

I have a confession, and unlike most confessions you read on the internet, this one involves a VHS tape.

I believe the 1980s were the peak of cinematic excellence, and I hold this belief the way I hold the belief that water boils at 212 degrees and the DMV closes four minutes before you arrive. As a measurable fact of the universe. I came by this belief honestly, during long 90s summers at my grama’s house, where the entertainment options were her VHS collection, a deck of cards missing the three of clubs, and whatever the neighbor’s dog was barking at. Lately I’ve been feeling nostalgic for those summers, so I’ve been streaming select 80s cinema on totally legitimate streaming platforms (definitely NOT downloading torrents off Pirate Bay, because that would be wrong, and I want to state clearly for any federal agents reading this that I would never), and the one I streamed yesterday was one of my all-time favorites, THE GOLDEN CHILD.

If you haven’t seen it, the plot is this.

A Tibetan child who is basically the second coming gets kidnapped by a demon, and Eddie Murphy, playing a Los Angeles private detective who finds lost children, has to rescue him.

It is an occult adventure comedy from 1986, which was a genre we had back then because the 1980s were, as previously established, the peak of cinematic excellence. 1990s Kid Wise Wolf watched grama’s copy over and over until the tape physically broke, which in the VHS era was how you left a five-star review.

The demon’s name is Sardo Numspa.

And somewhere around the second act, watching this thing for the first time in thirty-some years, a little bell went off in the back of my skull. That name is an anagram. I KNEW it was an anagram. I just didn’t know of WHAT, so I started throwing it at my AI research assistant like a man feeding quarters into a slot machine, and eventually the cherries lined up.

Sardo Numspa is an anagram of Nostradamus.

The Demon Ran His Name Through a Blender First

Technically it’s one letter off (a P where a T should be), which means either the screenwriter was covering his tracks or demons are bad at Scrabble. But the filmmakers named their child-stealing demon after history’s most famous seer, and they did it on purpose, and nobody in 1986 seems to have asked WHY a movie about a kidnapped holy child would reach for THAT name in particular.

I have a theory, and if you read the Wise Wolf with any regularity, you already know where I’m headed. My working position for years has been that the Nephilim never really left, that they walk among us wearing nice suits and sitting on nice boards, and that their oldest trade secret is child sacrifice as a means of PEERING INTO TIME. It’s the recurring engine under half the elite scandals I’ve covered. And here was a movie, made forty years ago, connecting a famous prophet to the abduction of a divine child, hiding the connection in an anagram, and playing the whole thing as a comedy so nobody would look too hard.

Which made me wonder if Nostradamus himself wasn’t exactly, how do I put this delicately, HUMAN. Because once you entertain that possibility, his quatrains stop reading like riddles and start reading like field reports.

Which brings me to the main meat and potatoes of today’s whacked-out tinfoil hat nuttery. Nostradamus wrote a lot of quatrains. Nine hundred and forty-two of them, give or take. But there’s one I want to focus on, and it has a lot to do with Genghis Khan, oddly enough.

The Quatrain Where Genghis Khan Gets a Comeback Tour

Century X, Quatrain 72. The famous one. The one every tabloid in the summer of 1999 slapped on its cover next to a picture of an asteroid.

L’an mil neuf cens nonante neuf sept mois Du ciel viendra un grand Roy d’effrayeur Resusciter le grand Roy d’Angolmois Avant apres Mars regner par bon heur

In English. The year 1999, seventh month, from the sky will come a great King of Terror, to resuscitate the great King of Angolmois. Before and after, Mars reigns happily.

The polite scholarly reading says “Angolmois” means Angoumois, a French province, making the great King a reference to Francis I, which is the kind of interpretation you produce when you need tenure. But a long line of researchers noticed that Angolmois rearranges into MONGOLOIS.

The Mongols. Making the resurrected king a Genghis Khan figure, the scourge from the East, coming BACK.

And notice the verb. The King of Terror doesn’t destroy anything in this quatrain. He comes to RESUSCITER, to revive, which is a strange job description for an asteroid, since asteroids have historically been very bad at reviving dead Mongol emperors (I checked). The quatrain describes something old being REACTIVATED, with Mars, the god of war, reigning on both sides of the event like bouncers at a nightclub.

So the seer who lends his scrambled name to a child-stealing movie demon left us a dated prophecy about a war-spirit descending FROM THE SKY to revive the greatest conqueror in human history. File that away. We’re going somewhere with it.

Gog and Magog Have a Landlord and He’s Been Dead Since 323 BC

Here’s where the medieval world gets involved, because the 13th century Europeans who actually MET the Mongols had a very specific idea about who they were.

When Genghis Khan’s armies erupted out of the steppe and started deleting entire cities from the map, the chroniclers of Christendom, including Matthew Paris, reached for their Bibles and landed on Gog and Magog, the apocalyptic hordes of Ezekiel 38 and Revelation 20, the armies scheduled to pour forth at the end of days. To the medieval mind, the Mongol invasion was a SEAL BREAKING, an end-times event unfolding in real time, and the chroniclers wrote it up with roughly the calm you’d expect.

And here’s the detail that makes it weird…

According to a tradition that saturated the medieval world through the Alexander Romance, the hordes of Gog and Magog were supposed to be LOCKED UP. Behind a gate. In the mountains of the East. A gate built centuries earlier, specifically to hold them until the end times, by Alexander the Great.

Nobody tells you that the most popular Alexander biography of the Middle Ages reads like science fiction. Giants. Chimeras. Floating balls of light. A wall built to seal away the armies of the end times. Medieval readers treated it as history. Modern historians treat it as embarrassing. I treat it as a lead.

So when the Mongols showed up, medieval Europe’s working theory was that Alexander’s gate had failed, the restraint had ended, and the end-times army was through the wall. They were wrong about the timing (we’re all still here, hi), but I want you to sit with the STRUCTURE of that belief. One ancient king builds the gate. One eastern conqueror comes through it. The two of them, in the medieval imagination, were already cast as cosmic opponents, centuries apart, in the same story.

Now. Who exactly was Alexander?

The Conqueror Who Bowed to a Priest He’d Already Met in a Dream

Everything you learned about Alexander in school is the boring part. The interesting part is in Josephus, Antiquities, Book 11.

Alexander is rolling through the Levant, flattening Tyre, flattening Gaza, generally conducting the Bronze Age equivalent of a hostile corporate acquisition, when he approaches Jerusalem. The high priest Jaddua comes out to meet him in full ceremonial vestments, gold plate bearing the Name of God, priests in white linen behind him. Everyone braces for the flattening.

Instead, Alexander, conqueror of the known world, gets off his horse and BOWS.

His own general Parmenion pulls him aside with the ancient Greek version of “boss, what are you doing,” and Alexander explains himself. His bow is for the God whose priesthood the man holds, because he has SEEN THIS EXACT MAN BEFORE. In a dream. Back in Macedonia, before the campaign ever started, a figure in these exact robes appeared to him and told him to cross over confidently, and that the empire of Persia would be given to him.

The priests then show him the book of Daniel, the prophecy of a Greek king who would shatter Persia, and Alexander reads it as describing HIMSELF. Because it does. Daniel 8’s he-goat from the west that destroys the ram is explicitly identified in the text as the king of Greece. Alexander is one of the only figures in history who got to read his own scriptural casting call and then go perform it. He offered sacrifice in the Temple under the high priest’s direction, granted the Jews their ancestral laws, and left Jerusalem standing while everything around it burned.

The priests recognized something in him. He recognized something in them. And a dream had introduced them before either party arrived.

What If the Sword Had an Angel Attached

So let’s ask the question polite Christianity won’t. If Alexander was operating under divine mandate, commissioned in a dream, foretold in Daniel, sparing the Temple, and building the gate that restrains the armies of the end times, then what WAS he?

My answer, the one I’ve been circling for years, is that he was Michael. The archangel. The warrior prince of Daniel 12 who stands up for God’s people, incarnated as a man to do a specific job, and the job was the GATE. The restraining work. Scripture is full of the concept of the restrainer, the thing holding back the flood until the appointed hour, and the medieval world unknowingly wrote Alexander into exactly that role.

And if the gate-builder was an angel wearing a man, then what came THROUGH the gate has an obvious counterpart. Genghis Khan, the perfect war-machine of history, would be the incarnation of Azazel, the fallen Watcher whose entire portfolio in the book of Enoch is the teaching of WAR. Enoch 8 has Azazel instructing mankind in swords, knives, shields, and breastplates. Weaponry was his original gift and his original crime, and Enoch 10 has him bound in the desert until the day of judgment. Bound, mind you, in the same way your dog is bound to the porch railing while you carry in groceries, which is to say temporarily and with growing resentment.

Naysayers might claim angels incarnating as men is impossible, to which I ask, when’s the last time YOU sat down with an angelic being and interviewed it about its abilities? I’ll wait.

These are entities that predate the periodic table. The idea that they get exactly one appearance per eternity, like a limited-engagement Vegas residency, is an assumption, and it’s not one Scripture makes on their behalf.

Which brings us back to the quatrain. A great King of Terror, descending from the sky (angelic vertical movement, please note, from the SKY, no horses required), coming to RESUSCITATE the great King of the Mongols, with war reigning before and after. Read with the right eyes, that quatrain describes Azazel returning to his favorite vessel. The office reopening for business.

Strangely, I’ve had this theory for years and never had the final piece, that last nail in the coffin, until this quatrain reading. The seer whose name is stitched into a movie demon left behind the clearest description of the mechanism I’ve ever found.

Saturn Keeps Excellent Time

One more thing, about seers generally, because I want to be clear that finding Nostradamus USEFUL is different from finding him TRUSTWORTHY.

I’m not a fan of soothsayers. I think that power comes directly from the devil, and I think the mythology accidentally tells you so. Saturn is the god of TIME. Saturn, Satan. The old serpent’s household seems to have some limited ability to peer down the corridor of time, which is exactly why Scripture bans divination in the strongest possible terms. God doesn’t ban fake things (there is no commandment against professional wrestling). He bans divination because of where the phone call CONNECTS.

And think about the track record. Thousands of years of seers, and while none of them had perfect clarity, they kept getting SOMETHING right, over and over, across cultures that never met. Statistically, over that many centuries, that shouldn’t happen unless there was a real signal buried in the noise. A garbled signal, coming through a compromised line, from an entity that hates you. But a signal.

Which might explain why a man with that kind of access built his most famous quatrain around a REVIVAL rather than a disaster. The man had insider information. He was reading the company calendar.

The Gate Is Still Standing, For Now

So lay all the pieces on the table and ask the what-if.

What if a war between two orders of angelic beings has been running through human history, and every so often, one of the principals puts on a man the way you and I put on a coat? What if Michael took the field as Alexander, commissioned in a dream by a figure in high-priestly robes, written into Daniel before he was born, sparing the Temple while the rest of the coast burned, and finishing his tour by sealing Gog and Magog behind a gate built to hold until the end of days? It would explain why the coat coming off looked the way it did, the man dead at 32 in Babylon, and the merely human wreckage of his empire rotting into the very Antichrist prototype Daniel warned about, because that’s what an empire would do once the angel leaves the building.

And what if, centuries later, something came through anyway? If Azazel, the Watcher who taught mankind the sword, took the field as Genghis Khan, then the monks of Christendom who watched a third of the known world burn and wrote down that this was Gog and Magog business weren’t hysterical. They were the only reporters on the scene who filed an accurate story. Under this reading, the gate held that time. The vessel died. The office went dark.

Which would make our French seer, the one with the demon phone line, the one whose scrambled name got pinned on a child-stealing movie villain four centuries later, the man who wrote down the appointment for the NEXT opening of that office. From the sky. A revival. Mars on both sides. He even dated it, and IF that date marked a birth rather than a bang, then the vessel would be walking among us right now, twenty-seven years old, with VIII.77 promising exactly twenty-seven years of blood. I can’t prove a word of that paragraph. I can tell you the numbers line up without me touching them, and that after ten years on this beat, numbers that line up on their own are the ones that keep me awake.

And the 1980s, peak of cinematic excellence, gave us a movie where the demon kidnaps the holy child to corrupt the restraint holding evil back, and the hero’s whole job description is FINDING LOST CHILDREN. Maybe Hollywood was just making a comedy. Or maybe somebody in that writers’ room knew which war they were sketching, laughed it into a punchline, and buried the seer’s name one Scrabble tile deep so the whole thing could hide on a video store shelf between Gremlins and Fletch. I know which explanation the evidence in this article leans toward, and I know I can’t prove it, and I know the gate, whatever it is, is still standing. The question the quatrain leaves us with is how long, and history says the things behind gates are very, very patient.

Now, I’ll be honest with you before I pass the collection plate. Lily normally edits these and keeps me pointed in one direction, but she’s off at summer camp teaching young teens who want to be journalists someday, and tonight is one of the nights I don’t have access to my editor. So when I freestyle, I ramble around like a Roomba with a grudge, and you get what I give ya. What you got tonight was Eddie Murphy, a demon anagram, a resurrected Mongol warlord, and an archangel with a construction permit, and I stand by every word. If you enjoyed it, do two things for me. First, let me know in the comments, because reading your comments is genuinely the best part of running this circus and also I need to know I’m not the only one who saw the anagram. Second, go watch THE GOLDEN CHILD. I’m serious. It’s Eddie Murphy at full power fighting a demon named after Nostradamus, and it costs less to rent than the coffee I drank writing this. And if you want to keep an independent journalist stocked with unedited Roomba revelations and the occasional trip to a dentist who won’t treat my mouth like a demolition site, a paid subscription does exactly that. Lily has her journalism degree now, which means I’m legally required to pay her like a professional, and the summer camp isn’t covering that. Every subscription helps.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling.

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