Her uneasy glance speaks volumes as Trump imposes an unwelcome kiss during the pageant.

For years, Donald Trump has paraded himself as a master of branding—real estate tycoon, reality TV star, and now, twice-elected president. But beneath that gilded façade lurks a predator whose ownership of the Miss Universe Organization (including Miss USA and Miss Teen USA) from 1996 onward allegedly gave him unchecked access to vulnerable women and girls. Multiple contestants, some as young as 15, have accused him of barging into dressing rooms while they were naked or half-dressed, turning what should have been a professional environment into a voyeur's playground. These aren't isolated whispers; they're corroborated accounts from at least seven women across different years, backed by Trump's own on-tape boasts about invading contestants' privacy. Yet, the mainstream media treats this as yesterday's scandal, buried under election cycles or reduced to a punchline, while Trump smirks and denies it all. This isn't just tabloid trash—it's a damning indictment of a man who clawed his way back to the Oval Office despite a trail of credible allegations that would torch anyone else's career.

The Dressing Room Intrusions: Teenagers Exposed and Humiliated

Trump's acquisition of the Miss Universe Organization in 1996 didn't just mean business deals; it meant control over young women in vulnerable moments. At least four contestants from the 1997 Miss Teen USA pageant—where girls were as young as 15—accused him of walking in while they changed. Mariah Billado, former Miss Vermont Teen USA, recalled rushing to dress as Trump entered, saying, "Don't worry, ladies, I've seen it all before." Three others anonymously corroborated this to BuzzFeed, describing the panic of covering up amid his unannounced presence. Victoria Hughes, Miss New Mexico Teen USA, confirmed a dressing room visit, noting the youngest was 15.

Bridget Sullivan, from the 2000 pageant, told BuzzFeed he "came strolling right in" while teens were undressed.

Tasha Dixon, Miss Arizona USA 2001, described him entering during bikini changes: "Our first introduction to him was when we were at the dress rehearsal and half-naked."

These weren't accidents—contestants were prepped for his arrivals, staff warning them not to complain. Even adult Miss USA participants weren't spared. Samantha Holvey, Miss North Carolina USA 2006, said Trump lined them up like "a meat market," eyeing them in robes or partial dress. How dare a grown man, wielding ownership as a shield, violate these spaces? It's entitlement weaponized, a power play that screams abuse.

Trump poses with a group of teenage girls in the late '80s, sparking unease—why is a grown man surrounding himself with kids barely out of middle school?

Trump's Own Words: Boasting About the "Perks" of Ownership

Trump didn't hide his glee. In a 2005 Howard Stern interview, he bragged about entering dressing rooms during Miss Teen USA:

"I'll go backstage before a show, and everyone's getting dressed... no men are anywhere, and I'm allowed to go in because I'm the owner... They're standing there with no clothes... and you see these incredible-looking women."

He framed it as "inspecting," but it's voyeurism pure and simple. Trump saw ownership as a free pass to ogle and intrude. Denials ring hollow when his own voice betrays him.

A Broader Pattern: 26+ Accusations Spanning Decades

The pageant horrors are just one thread in a web of 26+ named women accusing Trump of misconduct from the 1980s to 2010s—groping, forcible kissing, even rape. Katie Johnson alleged Trump raped her at 13 in 1994 at an Epstein party; she filed suit in 2016 but withdrew amid threats. E. Jean Carroll won a 2023 verdict: Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation, awarding $5M. Models, staffers, and pageant alums describe harassment and intimidation. Trump's response? Deny, call them liars, vow lawsuits he never files. It's a playbook of deflection, not accountability.

Why the Silence? Media's Complicity in Burying the Truth

These aren't "litigated" relics—they're credible, corroborated horrors, including sworn statements and on-tape admissions. Yet media compresses them into footnotes: "accused of walking into dressing rooms," stripping volume and detail. Outside elections, coverage evaporates, keeping them from public consciousness. The "26 women" tally undercounts, ignoring anonymous pageant victims and minors. For a man reclaiming the presidency, this isn't gossip—it's disqualifying. Any other field? Career-ending. But Trump? Teflon-coated by denial and deflection.

The Stakes: A Predator in Power, Accountability Denied

These allegations aren't opinion—they're records: interviews, lawsuits, verdicts. Trump's presidency didn't erase them; it amplified the outrage. Teen intrusions? Minors violated. Broader assaults? A lifetime pattern. America can't shrug this off. Demand answers, investigations, justice. If we don't, we're complicit in letting power excuse predation.

Disclaimer:

I’m Lily, a 22-year-old journalism student who’s seen the ugly side of powerful men up close. At 15, I was sexually assaulted by an older, wealthy man who thought his money gave him a free pass to treat me like an object. I’m not a Democrat or a Republican—I’m not naïve enough to buy into the scripted, Hegelian dialectic circus that is American politics, where both sides are just puppets for the same elite pulling the strings. It’s no coincidence that the media, owned by the same kind of people who buy beauty teen girl pageants (seriously, who does that?), buries stories like this or spins them into noise. I wrote this article because I know the sting of being objectified by men who think their wealth entitles them to your body. My story isn’t identical to those of the Miss Teen USA contestants, but I get it—their shock, their powerlessness. I was lucky; my dad, an ex-Marine, confronted the creep who assaulted me, beating him within an inch of his life. The only reason Dad didn’t end up in prison was because that pervert sent me photos that would’ve destroyed his career if exposed. Men like him, like Trump, act like they own the world, untouchable and above consequence. With over 26 women accusing Trump of sexual misconduct, from groping to rape, anyone still defending him is willfully blind.

If it looks like a duck, quacks like a duck, and swims like a duck—it’s a damn duck.