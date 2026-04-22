The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Roger Knowles's avatar
Roger Knowles
22m

Follow the money is always the answer in trying to understand the segregation of humans into the “Haves vs Have Nots”. Excellent as always, WW.

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DJ Queennasse's avatar
DJ Queennasse
2h

Thank you again for your WISDOM. I hope you are not too much harrassed because of it. I am for mine in my country. Make researches = you will end up as a suspect of crimes you would not even perpetrate. DISGUSTING because I was brought up among these POLITICO ECONOMICO INTELLECTUAL PIGS. They are child abusers on top of all and don't want the world to know what they or other family members to me and/or other kids. I vomited them. I don't talk to those who don't want to talk about it.

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