Facing life in prison with control of state power gives you options. None involve allowing democracy to continue.

A NOTE FROM THE AUTHOR:

Last week, three of my Epstein articles went viral. Hundreds of thousands of views. Thousands of new subscribers. Then people started posting threats with my real legal name in the comments. Not just doxxing me. Claiming I was in the Epstein files. Claiming that I have a ‘big mouth that needs shut’.

Let me be clear about what happened. Multiple accounts, all created specifically to comment on my newsletter, all using the same occult symbol as their profile picture, all with zero other activity on Substack. They posted my government name and accused me of being connected to Epstein. This is not random trolls. This is coordinated. This is the kind of operation intelligence agencies and criminal organizations run when they want to destroy someone.

I am scared. I have been through hell already. Microsoft sued me for thirty-three million dollars for reporting on Bill Gates. I spent years in jail on charges I was set up on. I gave up a six-figure tech job to warn America about what is coming. I have sacrificed everything to do this work.

If I were them, I know exactly what I would do. Pay some woman a million dollars in Bitcoin to claim I raped her when she was eleven at some mansion. Destroy my reputation. Make sure nobody believes me. Put me away for twenty years on fabricated charges. I know how this works because I have watched them do it to others.

I’d take it to trial obviously. I am pretty handy with legal stuff after going through the Hell I have been put through since I began writing about these ‘conspiracies’ 20 years ago. I know I’d win the case but the fact is - it won’t matter because by the time it is all said and done: America as it is now will no longer exist.

This is the biggest story I have ever reported on. What is happening with the Epstein files will determine whether America remains a republic or becomes an open oligarchy where the rich rape children without consequences.

If we let this slide, there will not be another chance.

THE COVER-UP IN PLAIN SIGHT

Four computers. The Department of Justice gave Congress four computers to review three million documents. Two hundred seventeen members signed the petition demanding access. Working forty hours per week doing nothing but reading, it would take them seven years. Meanwhile, three million more documents remain hidden.

Representative Jamie Raskin said it: “This is what a cover-up looks like.”

He is right. This is not bureaucracy. This is not caution. This is deliberate obstruction to ensure you never learn who raped children and got away with it.

The files Congress is seeing are still redacted. The “unredacted” versions are redacted. Representative Ro Khanna walked out and told reporters: “There’s still a lot that’s redacted. I thought we were supposed to see the unredacted versions.”

Senator Cynthia Lummis did not care about the Epstein files. She let others handle it. Then she saw the documents. Her response: “Nine-year-old victims. Wow.”

Nine years old!

Jamie Raskin again: “There’s no way you run a billion-dollar international child sex trafficking ring with just two people committing crimes.”

So who else? That is the question this cover-up exists to prevent. And you are letting them get away with it.

This is not Republican versus Democrat. This is both parties protecting each other because both parties have members who raped children.

BOTH PARTIES ARE IN ON IT

These people are not worried about embarrassment. They are worried about dying in prison. Raping a nine-year-old gets you life. No probation. No plea deal. Life behind bars, wealth seized, family name destroyed forever.

What would you do to avoid that? What lines would you cross?

Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison for trafficking children to Epstein’s clients. Her lawyer just offered to “clear President Trump’s name” in exchange for clemency. She has leverage.

She knows who is in those files and what they did. That information is valuable enough to trade for freedom.

Howard Lutnick is Commerce Secretary. He lied under oath about his Epstein connections. The files proved he lied. Family trips. Business deals. Charitable donations. All after Epstein’s conviction. Zero consequences. He still has his job. Nobody demanded his resignation. Nobody filed perjury charges.

Now look at the UK. Prince Andrew’s name appeared in the files. Not charged. Not convicted. Just mentioned. They stripped his titles, removed his HRH status, and kicked him out of Windsor. He is no longer Prince Andrew. He is just Andy, a disgraced nobody.

Morgan McSweeney resigned as the Prime Minister’s chief of staff because he recommended someone for ambassador who knew Epstein. McSweeney did not know Epstein. He knew a guy who knew Epstein. Career over.

Now they are demanding Prime Minister Starmer resign because he knew McSweeney who knew Mandelson who knew Epstein. Three degrees of separation in the UK ends political careers.

In America, being Epstein’s best friend for decades makes you President. Lying about Epstein under oath makes you Commerce Secretary.

Wake up.

HE TOLD YOU HE IS CANCELING ELECTIONS

Trump has said there will not be elections in November. Not might. Not maybe. Will not.

You thought he was joking. He is not joking.

Connect the dots. A man with nothing to hide does not cancel elections. A man confident in his innocence does not need to end democracy. But a man facing life in prison for raping children? A man whose decades with Epstein are documented in millions of pages? That man has every reason to ensure elections never happen again.

He has motive: avoiding prison. He has means: control of DOJ and federal law enforcement. He has opportunity: a base that believes anything, a party too coward to oppose him, and a Supreme Court that granted him immunity.

Elections mean investigations. Investigations mean indictments. Indictments mean trials. Trials mean prison. Why would he allow that?

He told you the plan. You are choosing not to believe him. That choice will cost you everything.

THE PLAYBOOK IS OBVIOUS

The Weimar Republic was the most educated society in Europe. Germans did not think they were electing a dictator. They thought they were restoring order and traditional values.

Hitler did not start with camps. He started with a manufactured crisis. The Reichstag fire gave him emergency powers to suspend civil liberties “temporarily.” Temporary became permanent. By the time people realized, it was too late.

Look around. ICE operates as a paramilitary force outside military command. Raids without warrants. Detaining citizens. Effective impunity. The brownshirts started the same way, targeting immigrants and communists.

Christian nationalism provides the same cover Hitler used with German Protestants. Rally religious conservatives with promises of traditional values, then betray them after power is consolidated.

The German church supported Hitler.

You know how that ended…

The difference: Hitler’s inner circle could survive losing power. These people cannot. If they lose, they die in prison. That is not politics. That is survival instinct driving every decision.

FOREIGN INTELLIGENCE OWNS AMERICAN LEADERSHIP

Jeffrey Epstein worked for Israeli intelligence. This is documented. His operation was not about perverts getting their rocks off. It was blackmail. Systematic blackmail of American leadership.

Foreign intelligence ran a child sex trafficking ring to compromise American politicians, judges, CEOs, and media executives. They collected evidence. They still have it.

Who controls that material now? If you are Mossad, why would you ever give up leverage over Congress, federal courts, Fortune 500 companies, and potentially the President? You would not.

American leadership operates under foreign blackmail. This is not scandal. This is a national security catastrophe.

Both parties cover it up because both parties are compromised. There is no opposition because everyone has skin in this game.

Pam Bondi is buying time. For what?

Share

THE COUP IS ALREADY HAPPENING

Facing life in prison with control of state power gives you options. None involve allowing democracy to continue.

Watch what they are doing right now. Replacing career officials with loyalists. Purging military leadership. Stacking courts. Criminalizing protest as terrorism. Building the framework for authoritarian rule.

All in plain sight while the media runs stories about tariffs and culture war garbage. The circus is deliberate. While you watch clowns, they build your cage.

Soon there will be a crisis. Terror attack. Economic collapse. “Proof” of election fraud. Whatever form it takes, it will justify extraordinary measures.

The Reichstag fire was not accident. It was engineered.

These people have means, motive, and opportunity.

They already told you they are canceling elections.

When the crisis hits, they will move fast. Emergency powers. Elections suspended “temporarily.” Dissent criminalized as terrorism. Arrests starting with anyone who has a platform.

Most Americans will let it happen because they are exhausted, cynical, and conditioned to accept each new violation as normal.

This is your warning. You will not get another one.

YOUR LAST CHANCE IS RIGHT NOW

Hundreds of America’s most powerful people face life in prison if democracy continues. They have the power to end democracy. They are ending democracy. They told you they are ending democracy.

Stop them or become a subject. Those are your options.

This is not left versus right. This is not policy disagreement. This is republic versus oligarchy. This is law versus lawlessness. This is freedom versus slavery for your children.

You think American institutions are too strong to fail. You think checks and balances will hold. You think someone else will fix this. The Germans thought that too. They were wrong. You are wrong.

Every tyranny in history succeeded because normal people convinced themselves it could not happen to them. Their country was different. Someone else would handle it. They were always wrong. The machinery of oppression works the same every time.

You have a choice you will not have later. Demand full unredacted Epstein files. Make this the litmus test for every representative. Primary every politician who refuses. Refuse to let this die.

Or choose exhaustion. Tell yourself you are too tired, too busy, too beaten down. Convince yourself nothing matters anyway.

Make that second choice and spend the rest of your life explaining to your children why you did nothing when it mattered. You will tell yourself you did not know how bad it would get. You will be lying.

You know right now. I just told you. Hundreds of elites face prison for child rape. They will burn down democracy to avoid it. They have the power. They are doing it.

The guards at Auschwitz had families. The people who looked away had reasons. The officials who stayed silent had careers to protect. History does not remember their excuses. It remembers what they enabled.

This is your test. The elites are betting you will fail. They are counting on exhaustion, cynicism, and defeated acceptance.

Prove them wrong or prove them right. No middle ground between freedom and tyranny. No compromise between justice and submission.

Choose now. Choose loud. Choose like your country depends on it.

It does.

Share

A FINAL WORD

Let me tell you exactly what happened while I was writing this.

Coordinated accounts appeared in my comments. All created specifically to target my newsletter. All using the same occult symbol as their profile picture. All posting my real legal name. All claiming I am in the Epstein files.

This is not random harassment. This is a coordinated operation. Random trolls do not create matching accounts with occult symbols to make specific false accusations. Intelligence agencies do this. Criminal organizations do this. People with serious resources and specific goals do this.

They are trying to preemptively destroy my credibility before I can be heard. Plant the seed that I am what they are. Classic disinformation tactic. Accuse your accuser of your own crimes.

I have been here before. Microsoft sued me into oblivion. I spent years in jail on setup charges. I know exactly how this works. First comes identification. Then comes character assassination. Then comes the setup. Fabricated charges. Paid witnesses. A legal system that believes resources over truth.

If The Wise Wolf stops publishing, you know something happened. I was set up. I was killed. I “died suddenly” of causes nobody questions.

To whoever is running this operation: I have footage from New Mexico. I have documentation you do not want public. I have a dead man’s switch on multiple servers in different jurisdictions. If I do not check in, ten gigabytes automatically distributes to seven thousand journalists, human rights organizations, influencers, and alternative news sites.

What I have will cause serious problems for powerful people. I do not want to release it. I want to be left alone to do my work. But you are not leaving me alone. You are threatening me. You are trying to destroy me preemptively.

So understand this: You can kill me. You can frame me. You can put me in prison. But you cannot stop what I set in motion. My work survives me. The truth survives me. And everyone will know why you did it.

To everyone reading this: Share this article. Save it. Archive it. Screenshot the comments with the coordinated accounts. Document everything. If they come for me, make sure people know exactly what happened and why.

The truth matters more than my life. Not heroism. Just math. One life versus the republic.

Keep fighting. Keep watching. Keep refusing to normalize what they are doing.

If I disappear, make them pay for it.

—Wolf

Get 50% off for 1 year