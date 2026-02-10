The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
oldwoman's avatar
oldwoman
5h

There are infants in the files...no age limit and grotesque crimes against them.

Reply
Share
DoxieLover7's avatar
DoxieLover7
4h

We may need another 1776...

Reply
Share
3 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture